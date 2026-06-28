Why Lionel Messi Isn’t Playing for Argentina vs. Jordan—2026 World Cup

Argentina faces Jordan in the final match of the 2026 World Cup group stage, one that the leading goalscorer of the tournament, Lionel Messi, is starting from the bench.

Messi has looked like his vintage best through Argentina’s first two games of the World Cup, scoring a hat-trick against Algeria and then a brace vs. Austria to stand alone as the greatest goalscorer in tournament history.

His sensational form in front of goal has led the reigning champion to two victories. Entering the clash against Jordan, Argentina had already clinched the top spot in Group J.

“Leo [Messi] will be on the bench, that’s where he will start,” Lionel Scaloni confessed pre-match in a rather wholesome exchange with Argentine journalist Enrique Macaya Márquez, 91, who’s covering his 18th World Cup. “I’m just answering this because it’s you who asked it, or else I probably would avoid it.”

“I’ll keep the starting lineup to myself,” Scaloni added, “but I can tell you that Leo will start later.”

Argentina’s Confirmed Lineup vs. Jordan

Starting XI (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Simeone, Otamendi, Senesi, Tagliafico; Palacios, Paredes, Lo Celso, Paz; Alvarez, L. Martinez

Subs: Rulli (GK), Muso (GK), Molina, Montiel, Romero, L.Martínez, Medina, Barco, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Almada, González, López, Messi

What Role Will Messi Play For Argentina

Messi is enjoying the 2026 World Cup. | Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images

Messi will continue playing a crucial role for La Albiceleste come the knockout rounds, Scaloni is simply trying to manage his workload having turned 39 earlier this week, while also allowing other players in the squad to feature at the tournament in the dead rubber against Jordan.

“Those who will play [against Jordan] deserve it,” Scaloni said. “They are all part of this roster and a they deserve huge credit for what we’ve achieved so far. The guys that, when they don’t play, are up the next day and are the first that one the play. My hope as a manager is that the team plays the same way.”

Still, Scaloni hinted at Messi likely getting a cameo off the bench, where he’ll look to keep adding to his ridiculous start of the tournament to pad his lead in the golden boot race.

Other Argentina regulars, such as the starting midfield trio of Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul have also been given some rest. Instead, Scaloni will deploy Giovanni Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes and Exequiel Palacios, the same midfield trio he fielded in his first game as La Albiceleste’s manager against Guatemala in 2018.

Argentina is already locked in to a bout against Cabo Verde in the round of 32. There, Scaloni will deploy his strongest XI, with Messi leading the mission towards back-to-back World Cup titles.

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