Why Lionel Messi Is on Latest Argentina Roster Despite International Retirement

Lionel Messi was included in Argentina’s roster for the September–October international window in which he will bid farewell to the national team with one final match on home soil.

Two weeks after Messi confirmed his international retirement with an emotional announcement, the Argentina soccer federation (AFA) revealed the date of when his final appearance for La Albiceleste will take place.

Messi’s last dance for Argentina will take place in a friendly match against Benin at the nation’s spiritual home of the imposing Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires on Oct. 6. Messi, Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Giovani Lo Celso will join the rest of Lionel Scaloni’s side exclusively for that match.

“To all the fans of Argentina, to all Argentines,” AFA president Claudio Tapia said. “I want to communicate that after a conversation we had with national team manager, Lionel Scaloni, we’ve decided to invite the best player in the world, the icon of our national team, our captain Lionel Messi, so that he can receive the goodbye he truly deserves on Oct. 6, here, in Argentina.

“At the same time, after receiving Lionel’s [Messi] acceptance, we want to invite all the world champions that participated with him at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, so that, alongside their families, they can accompany him in a game that will be unforgettable for all Argentines.”

Argentina Squad for September, October International Break

Lionel Messi (middle) headlines Argentina’s roster. | Elsa/Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Chelsea), Juan Musso (Atlético Madrid), Gerónimo Rulli (Manchester City)

Defenders: Agustín Giay (Palmeiras), Leonardo Balerdi (Roma), Cristian Romero (Atlético Madrid), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Facundo Medina (Bayer Leverkusen), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Román Vega (Zenit)

Midfielders: Valentín Barco (Chelsea), Enzo Fernández (Manchester City), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Giovani Lo Celso (Real Betis), Rodrigo De Paul (Inter Miami), Nicolás Paz (Como), Exequiel Palacios (Ipswich Town)

Forwards: Franco Mastantuono (Fiorentina), Matías Soulé (Roma), Giuliano Simeone (Atlético Madrid), Nicolás González (Juventus), Gianluca Prestianni (Benfica), José Manuel López (Palmeiras), Santiago Castro (Roma), Julián Álvarez (Atlético Madrid), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Argentina Start New Era Without Lionel Messi

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina future is uncertain. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Argentina will play two friendly matches prior to Messi’s farewell. La Albiceleste will face Bolivia on Sept. 30 and then Burkina Faso on Oct. 3, before the clash against Benin three days later.

There are plenty of fresh faces in Argentina’s first squad following the 2026 World Cup, with the return of Franco Mastantuono—the most recent player to wear Messi’s iconic No. 10 shirt standing out.

Young talents such as Agustín Giay, Matías Soulé, Gianluca Prestianni, Santiago Castro and Román Vega are part of the new crop of Argentina talents that are looking to become regulars during the 2030 cycle.

Messi will wait until the third game in the fall international friendlies to bid farewell because Argentina must hold two home matches with a reduced capacity at the stadiums as part of the punishments FIFA levied at AFA for fan behavior during the 2026 World Cup.

Similarly, suspended players such as Leandro Paredes and Nahuel Molina aren’t part of Argentina’s squad.

Messi will play his final game for Argentina in what could also be one of Lionel Scaloni’s last games at the helm of the national team, with the manager still yet to renew his contract that will expire at the end of the year.

Regardless of what comes next for Argentina, the match against Benin on Oct. 6 will mark the end of an era. The final goodbye of the greatest player of all time with the Albiceleste shirt—a landmark moment in world soccer.