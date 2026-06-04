Why Man City Still Hold Elliot Anderson Advantage Over Man Utd After Failed Bid

Manchester City are reported to have failed with an opening bid for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in a transfer race that is expected to prove too expensive for Manchester United.

According to The Athletic, Forest wasted little time in rejecting City’s long-awaited advance for Anderson, although the manager-less Cityzens are not thought to have been deterred and will continue to chase a blockbuster deal.

United are known admirers of Anderson and are ready to spend big this summer in pursuit of midfield reinforcements, but there is a belief inside Old Trafford that meeting Forest’s demands over the 23-year-old will ultimately prove poor value for money.

While the details of City’s failed bid are not clear, Forest are understood to be pointing to Arsenal’s $137.5 million (£105 million) acquisition of Declan Rice in 2023 as a baseline, with interested parties warned they may have to eclipse that figure for Anderson.

City remain in negotiations but United, while understood to be blessed with sufficient funds to make such a significant offer, are now looking in different directions.

Man Utd’s Alternative Targets

Éderson is already being lined up. | sportinfoto/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

United’s hesitance over Anderson is not down to concerns over his ability, but simply the cost of the deal and whether spending so much money on one player is the right course of action at this point in the club’s journey.

Replacing Casemiro in midfield is a priority but United are thought to be keen to add two new midfielders, a left back and a striker as they prepare for a return to the Champions League. As a result, their transfer resources will need to be spread out.

That quest for a bargain is already apparent through the impending pick-up of Atalanta midfielder Éderson for around $47 million, whose arrival still leaves more than enough to sign an elite player alongside him.

Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton are two such targets, both expected to be expensive but neither likely to eclipse Forest’s asking price for Anderson.

Likewise, West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes has a price tag of $107.5 million but, following the Hammers’ relegation from the Premier League, there is a belief that he may be available for less.

If United can sign two players for the same price as Anderson, those in charge at Old Trafford would view that as a better use of funds, particularly given the expected departure of Manuel Ugarte would leave Kobbie Mainoo as the only natural midfielder in Michael Carrick’s squad.

The funds leftover would then be put towards reinforcements in other positions, better equipping the Red Devils for the demands of European soccer next season.

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