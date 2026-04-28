Why Man City Have the Edge Over Man Utd in Elliot Anderson Race

A heavyweight battle for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson is set to take center stage this summer, but Manchester United could lose out before a bidding war even begins after reportedly insisting they will “not overpay” for the 23-year-old.

Anderson, whose contract with the Tricky Trees expires in June 2029, has been at the center of transfer speculation after a meteoric rise saw him become one of the Premier League’s elite midfielders, as well as a presumed starter for England at the 2026 World Cup.

Manchester United and Manchester City are thought to be leading the race for Anderson’s highly sought-after signature. The Red Devils are especially keen, viewing the England international as an ideal addition to a midfield about to lose Casemiro.

Except they might not be willing to shell out what could be the necessary fee to beat their local rivals.

Man Utd Put ‘Hard Limit’ on Anderson’s Price Tag

Elliot Anderson could fetch a record fee this summer. | Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are thought to be asking for upwards of £100 million ($135.1 million) for Anderson, with some reports increasing that price tag to £125 million ($168.9 million), matching the British transfer fee record set by Liverpool when they acquired Alexander Isak last summer Deadline Day.

Yet according to BBC Sport, United are intent “not to overpay” for the midfielder, as well as any other targets this summer. If the price for Anderson is in the range of £120 million ($162.2 million), the club “won’t pursue” him, even though he would effortlessly help the team transition to life after Casemiro.

The report summed up the Red Devils’ transfer mindset ahead of the 2026–27 season: “Every player’s value has a cap, no matter how well regarded they are.”

The club’s hierarchy is “confident” there are other options on the market who can “improve what they already have.” Except it might be tough securing those signatures—or Anderson’s even if his price tag stays within United’s limit—should the 20-time league champions do not make a decision fairly early into the summer about Michael Carrick.

It will be hard to sell players on coming to Old Trafford without knowing for sure who their potential new manager would be, as well as what tactics could await. Carrick remains the frontrunner to maintain his place in the dugout next season after leading the team’s recent resurgence and inevitable return to the Champions League, but there has been no guarantee as of yet.

Man Utd’s Transfer Strategy Opens Door for Man City

Pep Guardiola has a history of helping Man City win transfer battles. | Michael Regan/The FA/Getty Images

The uncertainty on the touchline at Old Trafford combined with Man Utd’s reported financial cap put Manchester City in pole position to sign Anderson. The Cityzens are never shy about breaking the bank for new talent, and have a history of beating out their fellow Premier League giants in transfer sweepstakes, with the most recent examples being Marc Guéhi and Antoine Semenyo.

Even without having to potentially lay out a record fee for Anderson, City is arguably the more enticing desitantion for a player looking for immediate success. After all, even when Pep Guardiola’s men are not at their best, they still are always fighting for silverware—and usually win it, too.

Unlike at Manchester United, though, Anderson does not have a guaranteed place in the starting XI at the Etihad Stadium. But that could all change if Rodri, who has openly flirted with a move to Real Madrid, completes a blockbuster transfer to the Spanish capital.

There’s plenty of moving parts to keep the Anderson saga interesting, and the drama will likely only ramp up as the summer transfer window approaches.

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