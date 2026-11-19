Cristiano Ronaldo is no longer a player on the Portugal national team, removing the possibility of achieving one of two final targets—winning the UEFA Nations League for a third time. His other is to reach 1,000 career goals, and that should happen even without Portugal.

But Ronaldo is reported to have “few sporting plans” otherwise.

His career is expected to come to a conclusion in totality within a matter of months. Ronaldo’s contract with Al Nassr finishes at the end of the season and he himself has openly hinted that 2027 will be the year when one of the greatest of all time finally walks away.

Portugal played its first matches of the post-Ronaldo era this month, humbled by Denmark and then victorious over Wales. Carlos Forbs took over the burden of inheriting the No. 7 shirt, which is not permitted to be retired. The Club Brugge winger came off the bench in each match and scored the winning goal against Wales—his first in senior international soccer.

Whether that is the last we’ve ever seen of Ronaldo in a Portugal jersey remains to be seen. The Athletic writes that “sources on all sides” hope some sort of formal farewell match might be arranged. When, where and against who is unclear, as is whether it would be a FIFA-recognized match, extending Ronaldo’s world record number of appearances by one more.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina send-off against Benin last month was an officially-recorded international fixture, rather than an unofficial exhibition.

One-Off Farewell Involving Ronaldo’s Former Clubs

Ronaldo faced Man Utd for Real Madrid in 2013. | Adam Davy/PA Images/Getty Images

But that isn’t the only idea. Of the “few sporting plans” the Ronaldo camp does have is a separate additional farewell match that involves one or more of his former teams is among them.

In an unofficial capacity could we see Ronaldo lineup in Real Madrid white one more time? Los Blancos are the named example for a showpiece event that would ultimately seek to recognize and pay tribute to the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s contribution to his sport.

The idea still appears to be in the conception stage, so whether that would see Al Nassr involved, or Manchester United, or Juventus is a decision yet to be made.

It’s certainly feasible that it could be some sort of Real Madrid vs. Manchester United ‘legends’ exhibition match, with the rosters made up of Ronaldo’s former colleagues from his most defining teams, and the iconic No. 7 perhaps even playing a half for either team.

Ronaldo spent three years with Juventus, scoring 101 goals and winning two Serie A titles. He got his start at Sporting CP and has also put Saudi Arabia’s domestic soccer on the map since joining Al Nassr in 2023. But there can be no doubt that Real Madrid and Manchester United have been the two most significant clubs of Ronaldo’s career across the last 24 years.

Ronaldo was just 18 years old when he arrived in Manchester and was tasked with filling David Beckham’s old jersey—something he didn’t want to do and had to be persuaded otherwise. But he became the face of United’s success in the late 2000s, powering the club to Champions League glory in 2007–08 and winning his first Ballon d’Or that same year.

Following a world-record transfer to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo raised the bar he’d set in Manchester even higher. He eventually scored a club record 450 goals in 438 games, winning the Champions League four times—including a three-peat, unprecedented in the post-1992 era. Ronaldo also claimed his four other Ballon d’Or trophies during those nine years.

Which Ex-Teammates Could Play in Ronaldo Farewell?

Ronaldo played with so many legends. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Where Real Madrid and Manchester United are concerned, it could be a who’s who of 21st century legends reuniting on the pitch.

Real Madrid’s Class of 2014, laying hands on the elusive Décima, is stuffed full of heroes, from Iker Casillas to Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos, Gareth Bale, Pepe, Marcelo, Ángel Di María, Luka Modrić, Dani Carvajal, Raphaël Varane, Xabi Alonso and Isco.

Ronaldo also went on to play in Spain’s capital with Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

Rio Ferdinand, someone who continued to go to bat for Ronaldo through the walk-out controversy last month, has been prominent in an existing United legends collective named OGFC. The group, also featuring the likes of Ryan Giggs, Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Nemanja Vidić, Anderson, Park Ji-sung and John O’Shea, is not affiliated with Manchester United and mobilized in April for an exhibition match in South Korea.

Wayne Rooney, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes are among others who played with Ronaldo during his United heyday and would give this hypothetical fixture a more authentic feel.