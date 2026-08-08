Why Marcus Rashford Isn't Playing for Man Utd vs. PSG

Manchester United are without Marcus Rashford for Saturday’s preseason match against Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Sweden, but there is a chance he features in at least one of the club’s remaining upcoming summer friendlies only days later.

Rashford, having been involved with England until the final weekend of the 2026 World Cup, has now completed the mandatory three-week break following the tournament.

That didn’t come in time for him to be with Michael Carrick’s squad in Sweden for the final leg of the Nordic tour this weekend. But Rashford is widely expected to report for duty on Sunday when the Red Devils fly into Dublin, Ireland ahead of facing Leeds United on Wednesday.

The wide forward will have only a couple of days to train before that match takes place. So while it remains possible he plays some part to quickly get back into game rhythm, it’s also more likely that his return to the pitch in a Manchester United shirt is delayed until at least Aug. 15. The new Premier League campaign opens with a match at Hull City on Aug. 22.

Kobbie Mainoo is on the same timeframe, but teen prodigy JJ Gabriel also won’t add to his preseason scrapbook against PSG. The 15-year-old forward, who appeared off the bench against Atlético Madrid last weekend, was not part of the slightly smaller squad selected for this match.

Rashford in Line for Awkward Amorim Reunion

Around 20 months have passed since Rashford last played for Man Utd. | MB Media/Getty Images

Rashford’s presence in Ireland and then Poland, where United are to face AC MIlan in a coincidental reunion with Ruben Amorim on Wednesday, is significant.

The 28-year-old hasn’t played for the club since Dec. 12, 2024 after falling out of favor with Amorim over his perceived application in training. Rashford spent the next 18 months on loan with Aston Villa and Barcelona, with both teams passing on a permanent transfer.

A reported release clause that allowed any club other than Liverpool or Manchester City to recruit him for a fixed $54 million (£40 million) is also thought to have since expired.

Rashford contributed 28 goals and assists for Barcelona over the course of 2025–26, but alternative deals for younger wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi made more financial sense for the Catalans still forced to carefully manage money in and out.

Even though the player was keen to stay at Camp Nou beyond the end of last season, Carrick never closed the door on reintegration—United are still in need of a left winger to improve quality and depth—and a sale elsewhere now seems increasingly unlikely.

Rashford is at least walking back into a different environment than the one he left under a cloud.

His current contract, which has entitled him to a raise this season owing to the club’s Champions League qualification, is not due to expire until June 30, 2028.