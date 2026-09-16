Why a Match Few Big Teams Care About Has Become Must Win for Man Utd

More than winning matches, Michael Carrick said ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Brighton & Hove Albion that Manchester United need to get “that feeling” of winning.

Off the back of a glorious second half of last season that ended with third place in the final Premier League standings and overdue but necessary Champions League qualification, the Red Devils have endured a mixed start to 2026–27.

Defeat to Hull City came as a complete shock, while they missed the chance to beat Everton, and fell to defeat to Manchester City despite a player advantage and a stranglehold of all the key stats (except for goals), any officiating errors notwithstanding.

United have put five goals past Ipswich Town and four past Sabah in the Premier League and Champions League, respectively. But consistency is proving to be a challenge.

“It’s important for us to win football matches,” was a general sentiment uttered several times during Carrick’s pregame conference before the visit of the Seagulls. The specific competition is almost irrelevant to that overriding objective.

Opportunity to Build Momentum

Fans want more of this. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Most managers of big clubs give little attention to the Carabao Cup at this early stage. Mikel Arteta saw fit to make nine changes to the team he started against Ipswich on Tuesday, including 16-year-old Max Dowman. Andoni Iraola made 10 for Liverpool in their match. It only becomes more of a genuine target in the latter rounds when a trophy is within reach.

Beating Brighton has no direct bearing on the Premier League, with United traveling to Fulham on Sunday, but a better performance and victory, even from a team that is likely to have at least some rotation, will still yield positive consequences in terms of momentum and confidence.

The Carabao Cup is probably United’s lowest priority this season, but a loss this week and early elimination would serve to add to a growing feeling of unease. Slumps are difficult to break and, at a time when Brighton have their own interests that may lead to rotation, this is an opportunity.

For Carrick himself, victory will also deny his critics their ammunition.

This United squad is not that different from last season, with Casemiro the sole first-team departure. The Brazilian had an outstanding campaign but the midfield has been rebuilt. The goalkeeper, defense and attack remains the same, boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford. The quality is obviously there because we’ve seen it, but maybe the confidence is not quite.

A Trophy Is a Trophy

Pep Guardiola really valued this competition. | Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images

Aside from what it means in terms of building momentum with a view to other competitions, the Carabao Cup is a genuinely significant trophy up for grabs.

English soccer audiences are often dismissive of it, but Pep Guardiola cared and lifted the trophy in four of his first five years at Manchester City. It was also the penultimate piece of silverware he claimed before leaving the club this past summer.

Carrick is in no doubt that trophies feed Manchester United. The club has fallen away from its former glories, but five trophies in the last decade is still far better than most.

“Trophies is the beauty and the feeling of winning, it’s what we’re in football for, what we’re in sport for, and certainly what I’m at this club for is to try and win,” he said.

The number of clubs in England that win trophies is actually desperately low. Among the current Premier League, five have never won a major trophy and six others haven’t for at least 30 years. Crystal Palace won their first major trophy as recently as 2025, Aston Villa ended a 30-year drought less than four months ago and Newcastle United broke a 47-year drought in 2025.

Trophies, even the Carabao Cup, matter.