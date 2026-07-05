Why Is Mexico vs. England Round of 16 Match Delayed—2026 World Cup

In a development which surely cannot have surprised anyone, Sunday’s World Cup round of 16 tie between Mexico and England has been delayed for at least an hour due to severe weather.

FIFA had tried to get the fixture pushed forward by six hours due to a number of concerns. The very real risk of thunder and lightning was a topic of discussion, as well as the safety of match-going fans after several casualties were reported in the aftermath of Mexico’s round of 32 victory over Ecuador.

However, both teams forcefully rebuffed such a hasty change of schedule. Mexico manager Javier Aguirre captured the general sentiment with the line: “I don’t like this at all.” The two nations got their way—but only to be subjected to an even later rearrangement.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kickoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 7 p.m. local time,” a FIFA statement read.

“The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation.”

What Time Will Mexico vs. England Kick Off?

Lightning and thunder is a very real concern in Mexico City. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Location : Mexico City, Mexico

: Mexico City, Mexico Venue : Estadio Azteca

: Estadio Azteca Date : Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6

: Sunday, July 5 / Monday, July 6 Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. local time (2 a.m. BST, 9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT)

Kickoff has been pushed back by an hour.

Heading into Sunday’s fixture, England boss Thomas Tuchel issued an appeal to parents across the country debating whether to let their kids brave the night shift before school.

“Write an excuse for school and let them watch football,” he pleaded. “They have so much school to go to, but the World Cup is every four years. Let them watch, there will be a big, big match in four days and we need the support of everyone and especially of the children.”

Any guardians who had been willing to relax bedtimes may have had their minds changed by the added delay. Should the knockout tie stretch to extra time and penalties, the match wouldn’t be over until well past 4 a.m. in England. And that’s a best-case scenario.

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Could the Match Be Delayed Further?

Weather issues were also going to be a concern at the Estadio Azteca. | Martin Rickett/PA Images/Getty Images

There are very clear procedures which have to be followed during electrical storms at this World Cup. Play cannot begin within 30 minutes of a lightning strike that has been recorded inside an eight-mile radius of the stadium.

As soon as a strike has been detected in the vicinity, the 30-minute countdown clock is reset. FIFA has no protocol when it comes to how long a game can be delayed, as some English players discovered last summer.

Chelsea’s round of 16 clash with Benfica in the 2025 Club World Cup was postponed for two hours due to severe weather in Charlotte. Then-Blues boss Enzo Maresca brandished the whole affair “a joke.” It’s no laughing matter for Mexico or England.

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