Why Raphinha Isn’t Playing for Barcelona vs. Real Sociedad

Raphinha has been nothing short of sensational since the start of 2026, but Barcelona will be without their dazzling Brazilian when they take on Real Sociedad on Sunday night.

The Brazilian was instrumental to Barcelona lifting their first trophy of the campaign this time last week. Raphinha followed up his brace in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals with another pair of strikes, including the match-winner in the final vs. Real Madrid.

Barcelona are now back in action in La Liga looking to go four points clear of Los Blancos atop the standings as their title defense continues. Furthermore, if Barcelona defeat Real Sociedad, they would make it 12 straight wins across all competitions, the second-longest winning streak in club history.

But the trip to San Sebastián was never going to be easy. Now, with Raphinha unavailable, the level of difficulty increases significantly.

Why Is Raphinha Not Playing Against Real Sociedad?

Raphinha missed two months through injury earlier in the season. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

Barcelona announced in the early hours of Sunday that Raphinha will “sit out the game against Real Sociedad as a precaution due to a knock to the right thigh.” The Brazilian didn’t even travel with Hansi Flick’s squad, staying back in Barcelona to receive treatment.

It’s a significant blow for the Catalans considering they’re yet to lose in La Liga this season whenever Raphinha features in a game. His return from a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the term also coincided with the start of Barcelona’s record winning streak.

Through four games played in 2026, Raphinha has registered six goal contributions, playing at the level that saw him come fifth in the 2025 Ballon d’Or voting. Flick will have to figure out how to make sure his side doesn’t skip a beat without the Brazilian, an issue that hindered them earlier in the term.

With Raphinha absent, Dani Olmo will enter the XI, pushing Fermín López out to the left wing to occupy the Brazilian’s usual spot in Flick’s system.

When Will Raphinha Return for Barcelona?

Raphinha continues to be an absolute force under Hansi Flick. | Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona didn’t specify a timeline for Raphinha’s return, but given his absence from the clash vs. Real Sociedad is precautionary, he isn’t expected to be out for long.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Raphinha returns to action when Barcelona travel to face Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday. His presence in the midweek clash is vital given Lamine Yamal will miss the contest after picking up a suspension for yellow card accumulation.

However, Flick has been overly cautious reintegrating players from injury in recent months, so Raphinha is only expected to play on Wednesday if he’s fully recovered from the thigh knock.

If the German boss opts to sit out Raphinha for a second straight match, then the Brazilian would almost certainly be back available when Barcelona host Real Oviedo on Jan. 25.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE