‘The Challenge’—Why Wrexham Haven’t Signed Any New Players Yet

Phil Parkinson has reiterated the need for patience during the summer transfer window as Wrexham carefully plan the next stage of their Premier League push.

The Red Dragons signed 13 new players following their promotion to the Championship last summer, with another three added to the first-team squad during the January transfer window. Wrexham are not expected to be as active this summer, with the focus on quality over quantity and only a handful of new arrivals anticipated before the transfer deadline.

The Welsh club’s transfer business has been complicated by the World Cup, not only because some targets have been involved in the tournament, but primarily because their representatives have been away. However, the biggest factor has been player departures, as Parkinson looks to trim his squad.

Paul Mullin and Tom O’Connor have both left the club over the past week, but Wrexham still have 31 senior players under contract for next season. The club must submit a 25-man Championship squad, so the immediate priority is moving players on before seriously pursuing new signings.

The summer transfer window opened on Monday, June 15, 2026, and will close at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026. That leaves nearly two months to complete incoming deals, with Parkinson remaining relaxed about Wrexham’s relatively quiet start to the summer.

“The challenge this year, more than ever, is numbers but working within the financial constraints of the squad,” Parkinson told The Leader. “It is working in the constraints of the squad-cost ratio as well so every penny spent, we’re going to have to think long and hard about.

“There is nothing imminent on that (new signings). We are just working on trimming the squad and assessing the lads we’ve got in the building. The window’s only just opened so there’s plenty of time.”

Wrexham Legend Gives Verdict on Summer Plans

The North Wales club broke its transfer record three times as part of a $45 million spending spree last summer, which saw 13 new players arrive. | Wrexham AFC

Wrexham might not have any new signings in place by the time they face Wisła Kraków in their first preseason friendly on Saturday, July 11. The Red Dragons will then travel to Helsinki to take on Manchester United on Saturday, July 18, before heading to the United States to face Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland in their final preseason matches.

Wrexham will then travel to Middlesbrough for the first round of the Carabao Cup on the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 8, treating the match as an additional preseason outing before opening the Championship season away to Cardiff City on Monday, Aug. 17.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated this week, former Wrexham player and manager Andy Morrell shared his thoughts on the club’s slow start to the transfer window.

“I think it is really important you get the right deals done, rather than getting them done early for the sake of it. Also, you will find that when more transfers happen, other players at other clubs get freed up to leave.

“They will always be looking. I think he (Parkinson) has got a lot of work to do with maybe eight or nine players that are already at the club, that he would like to get out, who would free up some budget. It would maybe stop the problem of having four or five around the club that aren’t ever going to play. That is really difficult to manage.

“I think you will be looking at the likes of Mo Faal, (Seb) Revan, (Conor) Coady, (Ryan) Hardie, Elliot Lee. They will be looking to sort out their futures before they go away, so they know what the squad is.”



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