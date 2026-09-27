Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play for Portugal vs. Norway?

Portugal boss Jorge Jesus confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will feature against Norway on Sunday, but his vote of confidence also came with a wake-up call.

Ronaldo, who admitted he considered retirement following the 2026 World Cup, is still leading the Seleção das Quinas at age 41. There’s constant discourse over whether the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is holding Portugal back, a narrative that only gained traction after the team managed a lackluster 1–0 win over Wales on Thursday.

Ronaldo had another underwhelming night up top, putting just two of his seven shots on target before he was pulled in the 67th minute. Still, Jesus backed his captain, who also had a goal wiped away by the offside flag, ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Nations League clash with Norway.

“Against Wales we had 15 shots inside the area, seven of which were from Ronaldo,” Jesus said. “Of those seven, two were on target. He had seven shot-goal interventions. Compared to the last few games he played, that’s a lot.

“He can do better, obviously. He came close to scoring a goal. He played 65 minutes and I’m still going to see how he is ... Cris knows his body better than anyone and, if he doesn’t start, he’ll come on.”

Ronaldo vs. Haaland Will Happen

Erling Haaland already has two goals to his name this international window. | Marius Nordnes/Nordnes Foto/Getty Images

Whether Ronaldo starts or comes off the bench on Sunday, he will likely share the pitch with Erling Haaland for the first time. The Norway international is the most prolific No. 9 in the world, a crown Ronaldo held in his prime.

Now, it’s Haaland who strikes unimaginable fear in defenses. The Manchester City striker scored seven goals at the 2026 World Cup and kicked off the September-October international break with a brace against Denmark.

Haaland already has 64 goals in 56 international appearances at 26 years old. As of now, his numbers do not compare to the record 146 goals and 234 appearances Ronaldo has to his name, but he is no doubt chasing down the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

It will be a fascinating contest on Sunday as the best goalscorer in soccer history battles against his potential successor.

Ronaldo Chasing Legendary First Before Retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo is chasing 1,000 goals. | Valter Gouveia/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Ronaldo would love nothing more than to get on the scoresheet against Norway to silence his critics and upstage Haaland. The forward’s bigger motivator, though, is surely his pursuit of 1,000 goals.

Becoming the first player in recorded history to accomplish the feat would cement Ronaldo’s place in the sport’s folklore. He might not have a World Cup title in his trophy cabinet, but he could at least have another record on his résumé that no one will touch for a long time—potentially ever.

Currently with 979 career goals to his name, Ronaldo needs only 21 more to reach the 1,000-mark. The Portugal international previously admitted the record, along with winning the UEFA Nations League for a third time, are the last two missions of his career.

It would be much more poetic for Ronaldo to reach the milestone while representing his country as opposed to Al Nassr, but only time will tell what shirt he is wearing when he finds the back of the net for the 1,000th time.