Norway host Portugal on Sunday in the UEFA Nations League, setting the stage for a fascinating showdown between two of modern soccer’s biggest stars.

Goalscoring icon versus prodigy. A legend entering the twilight of his career versus a superstar still approaching his prime. In some ways, it is the past meeting the future: Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Erling Haaland.

Both strikers made their mark in the opening round of Nations League fixtures, but in very different fashion. Ronaldo missed a number of big chances and had a goal ruled out for offside as Portugal edged Wales 1–0, while Haaland was at his devastating best, scoring twice as Norway fought back to beat Denmark 3–2.

It is a pattern that has become increasingly familiar in recent times. Ronaldo’s once-unstoppable influence is beginning to fade as he enters the twilight of his career, while Haaland seems to improve with every passing game, continuing to score at a remarkable rate.

With Ronaldo sitting at the summit of the all-time international goalscoring charts with 146 goals in 234 games, Haaland still has a considerable distance to make up. But given the rate at which the Norwegian continues to find the net, one question is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore: Can Haaland eventually catch the Portuguese icon?

Stat Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo Nation Norway Portugal Debut Sept. 5, 2019 Aug. 20, 2003 Caps 56 234 Goals 64 146 Minutes per Goal 70.9 127.4

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 9 a.m. ET, Sept. 27, 2026.

How Many International Goals Cristiano Ronaldo Had at Erling Haaland’s Age

Ronaldo had already scored bags of goals at 26. | Patricia De Melo Moreira/AFP/Getty Images

Erling Haaland is still just 26 years young and is running at comfortably more than a goal per game for his national team—a remarkable return that has already made him Norway’s all-time leading scorer by a considerable margin. Haaland surpassed Jørgen Juve’s record of 33 goals for the country almost two years ago.

At the exact same age as Haaland is now, Ronaldo had scored an impressive if undoubtedly inferior 38 international goals for Portugal.

Not only does Haaland have a considerable lead in the scoring stakes, but he has also achieved that feat in far fewer caps and minutes. Up until this year’s World Cup, Norway’s talisman had spent his summers watching the likes of Portugal play in international tournaments. In stark contrast, by the time Ronaldo was 26 in 2011, he had already featured in two World Cups and a pair of European Championships.

Statistic at Age 26 Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo Year 2026 2011 Caps 56 80 Goals 64 38 Minutes per Goal 70.9 156

Haaland vs. Ronaldo at World Cups

Haaland scored seven times at the 2026 World Cup. | Maddie Meyer/FIFA/Getty Images

At the World Cup, Haaland has considerably less experience than Ronaldo, having made his tournament debut in 2026. He certainly made the most of it, though, scoring seven goals as Norway enjoyed a brilliant run to the quarterfinals.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has appeared at a record six World Cups—2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026—the joint-most in history. Across those tournaments, he has scored 11 goals in 27 appearances.

Yet, in terms of knockout goals, Haaland has already pipped his great predecessor. Thanks to his winner against Côte d’Ivoire in the round of 32 and a staggering brace to knock Brazil out of the round of 16, Haaland has amassed three World Cup knockout goals. Ronaldo’s solitary effort at this stage of the competition was a penalty against Croatia this summer.

World Cup Stats Erling Haaland Cristiano Ronaldo Tournaments 1 (2026) 6 (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) Appearances 5 27 Total Goals 7 11 Group Stage Goals 4 10 Knockout Round Goals 3 1

Can Haaland Catch Ronaldo’s International Scoring Record?

Ronaldo is the highest scorer in international soccer history. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

If you look at the statistics and the rate at which Haaland is currently scoring, it is certainly plausible that he could one day catch Ronaldo’s record of 146 international goals—but there are a couple of major caveats.

Ronaldo’s World Cup goalscoring record looks particularly vulnerable. The Portuguese icon has confirmed he will not appear again on the grandest stage the sport has to offer, while Haaland could potentially have two more tournaments ahead of him. If Norway qualifies for both, Haaland would need just five goals across those two editions to surpass Ronaldo’s World Cup tally.

The bigger question is whether Norway can keep qualifying. The Scandinavians’ run to the quarterfinals in 2026 showed they are capable of competing at the highest level, but qualification is never guaranteed. Portugal, meanwhile, remain a regular presence on the biggest international stage.

As for the all-time international goalscoring record, Haaland is already approaching the halfway mark. He is currently scoring at a remarkable rate of roughly one goal every 73 minutes for Norway. If he somehow maintained that return throughout his international career, he would need only around 118 appearances to match Ronaldo’s 146-goal tally.

And if Haaland were to maintain that scoring rate across the 234 appearances Ronaldo has made for Portugal, the numbers would become almost absurd: he would finish with around 288 international goals.

Of course, maintaining anything close to that pace is an entirely different challenge.

Ronaldo has not only scored goals at an astonishing rate; he has also built his career around an almost obsessive dedication to his fitness, nutrition and recovery, allowing him to remain at the highest level well into his 30s and now into his 40s.

There is every indication that Haaland has the physical tools and professional mentality to enjoy a similarly long career. But even for a goalscorer as prolific as the Norwegian, staying healthy, maintaining his extraordinary scoring rate and continuing to play international soccer for another decade or more is a monumental ask.

Ronaldo’s record is within Haaland’s theoretical reach. Whether it remains that way when the Norwegian eventually hangs up his boots is another question entirely.