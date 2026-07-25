World Cup Star Stuns Locals in Casual New York City Pickup Game

Apparently French star Michael Olise wasn’t quite ready to say goodbye to playing soccer in North America.

The 24-year-old midfielder, who led France to a fourth-place finish in the 2026 World Cup this summer, seemingly stuck around the States and joined a casual pickup game in a New York City park on Wednesday night to utterly stun the locals.

Competing in just his socks, black-and-white checkered pants and a bright orange t-shirt, Les Bleus’ creative midfielder danced circles around the recreational players, which served as a nice reprieve from consecutive heartbreaks in the tournament.

France had dominated for the most of the summer, thanks to its attacking prowess largely orchestrated by Olise himself. The European powerhouse was favored to make a third-consecutive appearance in the World Cup final and even bring home the trophy; however, a 2–0 overhaul in the semifinal by eventual winner Spain crushed the country’s dreams. Les Bleus subsequently lost to England in last week’s goal-frenzied Bronze Final, 6–4.

Michael Olise Stuns in World Cup Debut

Michael Olise earned his place in history. | Juan Luis Diaz/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The Bayern Munich star needed just one World Cup to etch his name into the tournament forever.

Right off the back of a magical Bundesliga campaign—in which he won Player of the Season after 22 goals and 31 assists, he made history for Les Bleus. Olise broke the record for the most assists in a single World Cup tournament, ending the summer with seven total. Pelé’s record of six, set at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, had stood for 56 years before Olise slashed it on his first try.

The emerging star was widely regarded as the puppeteer pulling the attacking strings of the likes of star striker—and Golden Boot winner—Kylian Mbappé, 2025 Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembélé and Paris Saint-Germain wingers Bradley Barcola and Désiré Doué. It was a stacked front line, and Olise called the shots.

Olise had a particularly awe-inspiring performance against Sweden in the 3–0 round of 32 victory. He pulled off a sneaky meg on Gustaf Lagerbielke to find Barcola for France’s second of the net, before setting up Mbappé’s third with a perfect through-ball. He nearly had a goal for himself off of a bicycle kick, but the ball ricocheted off of the goal post.

His brilliance on soccer’s grandest stage earned him the attentions of many of Europe’s most elite clubs, including Real Madrid; however, Bayern Munich has continuously batted away suitors. Olise is under contract with the German side until 2029.

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