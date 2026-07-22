Transfer Rumors: Fernandes Considers Man Utd Exit; Liverpool Eye Olise Move

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Viktor Gyökeres has been linked with an exit from Arsenal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez for $57 million (£43 million) plus Viktor Gyökeres, although the move hinges on whether Alvarez can be convinced to abandon his dream of joining Barcelona. (Source: Fichajes)

Bruno Fernandes is open to swapping Manchester United for Galatasaray if the Turkish giants lodge a bid that meets his price tag of around $85.5 million (£64 million). (Source: Yağız Sabuncuoğlu)

Recent contract talks between Fernandes and Man Utd failed to yield a positive conclusion, sparking approaches from several clubs. Fresh negotiations are planned. (Source: Gianluigi Longari)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are all monitoring Man Utd winger Marcus Rashford. Spurs were prepared to pay $53.5 million (£40 million), but the Red Devils are determined not to sell to another Premier League side. (Source: The i Paper)

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, who has turned down the offer of a new contract, is keen to join Chelsea. The Blues are set to accelerate their interest to try and fend off fellow suitors Arsenal and Manchester City. (Source: The Standard)

Arsenal are ready to pay $89 million (£66 million) to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams as a replacement for Leandro Trossard. (Source: El Nacional)

Potentially leaving Arsenal this summer could be captain Martin Ødegaard. The Gunners are open to offers but their high asking price is expected to scare off all suitors, with an exit next summer far more likely ahead of his contract expiring in 2028. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Tottenham’s asking price of $53.5 million (£40 million) for right back Djed Spence is deemed to high by Inter, who have paused their pursuit of the England international. (Source: Orazio Accomando)

The consortium in talks over a minority stake in Liverpool are hoping to fund a series of blockbuster transfers, with Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise and Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior both in their sights. (Source: indykaila)

Meanwhile, Liverpool have made an approach to rival Paris Saint-Germain for the signature of Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche. (Source: Sky Sports News)

PSG have joined Real Madrid and Barcelona in pursuit of Man City midfielder Rodri. (Source: Fichajes)

Aston Villa have walked away from Real Betis winger Abde Ezzalzouli to focus on Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho, opening the door for Newcastle United to sign the Morocco international. (Source: Estadio Deportivo)

Roma have approached Chelsea over a deal for center back Axel Disasi, who is valued at $23 million (£17 million). (Source: Foot Mercato)

La Liga

Ferran Torres faces an uncertain future at Barcelona. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona’s attempts to renew Ferran Torres’s contract have been complicated by mounting interest from both PSG and the Premier League. (Source: SPORT)

Links between Real Madrid and Ferran are wide of the mark, but the World Cup winner is 80% likely to leave Barcelona this summer. (Source: David Bernabeu)

José Mourinho has informed center back Raúl Asencio that he is not part of Real Madrid’s plans this season. (Source: Alberto Pereiro)

Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez has had a change of heart and is ready to pursue Man City midfielder Rodri. (Source: Ramón Álvarez de Mon)

Given the challenges facing Real Madrid in their search for a new midfielder, some inside the club are pushing for a move for Roma’s Manu Koné. (Source: Látigo Serrano)

Raphinha is seeking talks with Barcelona manager Hansi Flick for clarity over his role in a forward line that has added both Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer. After that discussion, he will decide whether to consider a move to Saudi Arabia. (Source: El Nacional)

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER RUMORS FROM THE PAST FEW DAYS