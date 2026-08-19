Worst MLS Team Spends Inter Miami-Level Money in Statement Transfer

Sporting Kansas City, who sit last in the Western Conference, are desperate to salvage the season and have taken a play out of Inter Miami’s playbook—or rather, checkbook—to do it.

After failing to sign Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, Sporting KC remained undeterred and have now dished out a club-record fee worth a reported $18 million plus add-ons to acquire new Designated Player André Luiz from Greek Super League powerhouse Olympiacos. The 24-year-old Brazilian winger signed a five-year contract through the 2030–31 season on Tuesday.

“André is a dynamic player with pace, directness and technical ability who is coming off an excellent season in Portugal and Greece. At the age of 24, he fits with our model of adding quality players to our roster that still have their prime years ahead of them,” said David Lee, the club's president of soccer operations & general manager.

“André was highly coveted in some of the top leagues in the world, so we are delighted that he has decided to commit his long-term future to Sporting KC.”

Sporting KC haven’t reached the MLS Cup playoffs since 2023, and the idea of ending that streak this season is growing more improbable each week. The club has just four wins in 19 matches thus far, giving Luiz the tall order of bringing immediate change.

The Trend of Sparing No Expense

Rodrigo De Paul is Inter Miami’s most expensive transfer. | Leonardo Fernandez/MLS/Getty Images

In MLS, nobody drops cash quite like Inter Miami. Although they most recently acquired former Manchester United star Casemiro as a free agent, David Beckham and Co. spent a reported $15 million to acquire Designated Player Germán Berterame from Liga MX giants Monterrey back in January.

Berterame was the second-most expensive incoming transfer in Inter Miami’s history, trailing only Argentinian legend Rodrigo De Paul, who was purchased permanently from La Liga’s Atlético Madrid for a whopping $17 million last December, after joining the Herons on loan in the summer of 2025 and leading them to the MLS Cup title. Lionel Messi signed as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain back in 2023.

Nevertheless, Luiz’s price tag tops any that Inter Miami have ever expensed and far exceeds Sporting KC’s now second-most expensive transfer: Alan Pulido. The club acquired the Mexican striker from Liga MX’s C.D. Guadalajara in December 2019 for $9.5 million, just over half what the club spent on Luiz.

Adding a Brazilian touch 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/bgyPFvTqq9 — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) August 18, 2026

Luiz’s deal still falls well below the league record though, which LAFC smashed in August 2025 to acquire South Korean legend Son Heung-min from Tottenham Hotspur. The Los Angeles club spent a reported $26.5 million for his signature, shortly after Son had helped Spurs win the 2024–25 Europa League.

Sporting KC, who have been held scoreless in the last three games—all losses, return to action on Wednesday night against rival St. Louis City SC, before facing Atlanta United over the weekend, when Luiz could make his debut.