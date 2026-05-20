Wrexham star Josh Windass has called for the Championship playoffs to be replayed after Southampton were kicked out of the competition.

The Saints finished fourth in the table and defeated Middlesbrough across a two-legged semifinal, but will not be allowed to compete in the final after they admitted they spied on three clubs during the Championship season. Tonda Eckert’s side admitted to “multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorized filming of other clubs’ training.” Those charges relate to regular league matches against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026, and a playoff semifinal against Middlesbrough in May 2026.

The EFL charged Southampton with breaching two regulations: EFL Regulation 3.4, which requires clubs to act toward each other with the utmost good faith, and EFL Regulation 127, which prohibits any club from observing, or attempting to observe, another club’s training session within 72 hours of a scheduled match between the two clubs.

As things stand, Middlesbrough have been reinstated to the playoffs and will now face Hull City at Wembley Stadium for a place in the Premier League this weekend. However, that could soon change again, with Southampton set to formally appeal the decision on Wednesday as they believe the punishment is disproportionate.

As well as being kicked out of the playoffs, the South Coast club has received a four-point deduction for next season.

Windass Calls for Playoffs to Be Replayed

Josh Windass was one of many to react to the news. | MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Wrexham missed out on a place in the Championship playoffs on the final day of the season when they drew 2–2 with Middlesbrough. The draw left the Red Dragons seventh in the table, two points behind Hull City in the final playoff position.

Although it was the best-ever finish in the club’s 162-year history, there was still anguish at falling short on the final day and missing out on a fourth successive promotion and a shot at the Premier League.

Wrexham will wait to discover the outcome of Southampton’s appeal before they decide whether there is a case for legal action, though star striker Windass has already called for the playoffs to be replayed.

The 32-year-old believes that if Southampton had been kicked out of the playoffs entirely, rather than forced to forfeit their matches, then their place should go to the next club in the table. That would be Wrexham.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the club’s Player of the Year wrote on his story: “This Southampton story is one of the maddest I’ve seen. But why aren’t the playoffs starting again with the four other teams? Boro v Hull would’ve been the semi!! Confused.”

If Windass were to get his wish, that would mean Wrexham would face Millwall in a playoff semifinal, with the winners facing either Hull City or Middlesbrough in the showpiece final. There is no indication that this is even an option currently being considered by the EFL.

The Championship playoff final is dubbed the richest match in world soccer, with the winners estimated to receive $267 million in extra income.

Final Championship Standings

Position Team Points 1. Coventry City 95 2. Ipswich Town 84 3. Millwall 83 4. Southampton 80 5. Middlesbrough 80 6. Hull City 73 7. Wrexham 71 8. Derby County 69

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