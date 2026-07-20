‘Don’t Panic’—Wrexham Issue Transfer Update Ahead of U.S. Preseason Tour

Wrexham are remaining calm over the lack of summer signings and believe the weekend victory over Manchester United showed the squad is stronger than many people think.

The Red Dragons are the only Championship club yet to sign a player this summer and appear unlikely to make an addition before flying to the United States on Wednesday. Wrexham opened preseason with a draw against Wisła Kraków before defeating Manchester United 1–0 in Helsinki to continue their encouraging preparations.

Phil Parkinson's side will face Leeds United, Liverpool and Sunderland during its East Coast tour before opening the competitive season against Middlesbrough in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Friday, August 7. Wrexham then begins the Championship campaign away to Cardiff City on Monday, August 17.

Wrexham Relaxed Over Summer Signings

Phil Parkinson called for patience. | Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

With less than a month until the Championship season begins, Parkinson remains unfazed by the club's quiet summer.

“If there is a player who becomes available—and obviously we are looking at situations—who enhances this group, then we look at it,” Parkinson said after the victory over Manchester United.

“But our focus is preseason. We made 13 changes last summer and brought in a lot of players who arrived at different stages and all moved their families. We want to concentrate on the group we’ve got and keep improving them, and I think [the Man Utd friendly] is a good indication that we’ve got some decent players.

“We feel there are areas of the squad where we’re light to take on the challenge of the Championship, which is obviously a relentless league. The most important thing in the Championship is having a squad that is strong and well equipped. There are areas we feel we need to improve. We identified those at the start of the summer, and we’re working toward them.”

Midfielder George Thomason echoed those sentiments, pointing out that the Wrexham squad is in a much stronger position than it was 12 months ago. The Red Dragons broke their transfer record three times during a $45 million spending spree last summer, bringing in 13 new players ahead of their return to the Championship.

“Naturally, I’d imagine there will be a couple of new faces,” Thomason said. “You obviously want the squad to be as competitive as possible. A lot of hard work went in last year, and it might have taken a few months for everyone to gel, but you could see against Manchester United that we’ve been together for a year now. Everyone knows each other and understands each other’s game.

“We’ve got a strong group. We don’t need to panic and sign a bunch of new players. We’re in a good place, and we’ll keep getting better.”

When Does the Championship Transfer Window Close?

The North Wales club broke its transfer record three times as part of a $45 million spending spree last summer, which saw 13 new players arrive. | Wrexham AFC

There is still plenty of time for Wrexham to add new players to the squad this summer.

The transfer window opened on Monday, June 15, and will close at 11 p.m. BST (6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, September 1.

Every club in the division must register a maximum squad of 25 players over the age of 21, of whom eight must be “homegrown” and two must be goalkeepers. Players under the age of 21 do not need to be registered, but every loan signing must be registered, regardless of age.

Wrexham can use as many different players as they want in the first month of the season, before their squad list must be submitted upon closure of the summer transfer window.

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