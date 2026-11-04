Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Wrexham face a pivotal week as they look to get their EFL Championship campaign back on track against two of the division’s strongest teams.

The Red Dragons have won just three matches this season, with pressure mounting on manager Phil Parkinson by the week. Wrexham have recorded just one victory in their last five matches and face the unenviable task of hosting Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the coming days.

Parkinson’s side must show significant signs of improvement if they are to revive their season and ease the pressure on their manager ahead of the November international break. First up is a clash with high-flying Boro, who have already beaten Wrexham in the Carabao Cup this season.

Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough Score Prediction

Home Discomfort

Wrexham have lost striker Sam Smith for a 'significant' period of time | George Wood/Getty Images

Wrexham will be underdogs when they host Middlesbrough in the Championship on Wednesday. Kim Hellberg’s side entered the matchweek at the top of the table, beaten only once in 2026–27.

The Red Dragons still have a cushion above the relegation zone but know that another two defeats this week could leave them in a difficult position heading into the next international break.

Parkinson could certainly do with a shock victory in midweek, but just as important will be a resilient team performance after he questioned the desire of some players following the recent defeat to Sheffield United.

In or Out: There appears to be a divide among Wrexham supporters over whether a managerial change is necessary to improve the club’s fortunes. One of the clearest indications could be the reception Parkinson receives before kickoff when he walks across the pitch to take his seat in the dugout.

There appears to be a divide among Wrexham supporters over whether a managerial change is necessary to improve the club’s fortunes. One of the clearest indications could be the reception Parkinson receives before kickoff when he walks across the pitch to take his seat in the dugout. Goals Galore: Wrexham have managed just two shots on target across their last two matches, while Will Lankshear has scored four goals in the same period for Boro. In fact, with 15 goals across all competitions, the striker has scored as many times as the entire Wrexham squad this season.

Wrexham have managed just two shots on target across their last two matches, while Will Lankshear has scored four goals in the same period for Boro. In fact, with 15 goals across all competitions, the striker has scored as many times as the entire Wrexham squad this season. A Game of Trust: After questioning the desire of some players last week, Parkinson knows he must select a team he can trust to give everything against Middlesbrough. Even with the current injury situation, it will be fascinating to see who he picks with the pressure mounting.

Prediction: Wrexham 0-2 Middlesbrough

Wrexham Predicted Lineup vs. Middlesbrough

Wrexham will have to find solutions amid the ongoing injury issues. | FotMob

Parkinson is expected to make changes to his starting lineup, with Max Cleworth likely to return to the defense following his recent recovery from injury. Ben Sheaf could partner Ben Whiteman in central midfield, while George Thomason is pushing for a start at left wing back.

Wrexham have been handed a huge setback following injury to Sam Smith, so Ollie Rathbone and Lewis O'Brien could occupy the attacking midfield roles, with Kieffer Moore at striker.

Wrexham predicted lineup (3-4-1-2): Patterson; Cleworth, Worrall, Doyle; Imray, Whiteman, Sheaf, Thomason; Rathbone, O'Brien; Moore.

Middlesbrough Predicted Lineup vs. Wrexham

Kim Hellberg might not want to change a winning formula. | FotMob

Hellberg could stick with the same side that defeated Charlton Athletic at the weekend, with little reason to change a winning formula. That would mean Ashley Phillips and Adilson Malanda forming the center-back partnership, with Amario Cozier-Duberry one to watch in midfield.

Lankshear was withdrawn with cramp at the weekend but is expected to be fit enough to start in North Wales if required.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Vitek; Brittain, Phillips, Malanda, Borges; Berhalter, Morris; Cozier-Duberry, McGree, Conway; Lankshear.

What Time Does Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Location: Wrexham, Wales

Stadium: Racecourse Ground

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Kickoff time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

Referee: Oliver Langford

How to Watch Wrexham vs. Middlesbrough on TV and Live Stream

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