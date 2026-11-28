Chelsea’s quest for some vague form of managerial consistency is likely to keep Xabi Alonso in the job for a bit longer, but the club’s current dire run of form has reportedly led to “nervous times” at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso was hired in the summer as the central figure around which BlueCo’s chaos could be tethered in the search of stability. The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss was given the instructive title of manager, rather than head coach, and convinced the club to ditch its policy on only recruiting embryos. Manchester City’s Enzo Maresca was the only manager given more money to spend this summer than Alonso.

After a bright start to his tenure, the wheels have come off in the last month. Injuries, outspoken players and debates over Alonso’s future have been played to the backdrop of three straight Premier League defeats.

Friday night’s limp 3–2 reverse against Nottingham Forest represented Alonso’s sixth Premier League loss of the season already. The once-vaunted tactician needed just 12 games to rack up that dirty half-dozen—even his much-maligned predecessor, Liam Rosenior, took 13 games to amass as many defeats.

Xabi Alonso vs. Liam Rosenior

Premier League Xabi Alonso Liam Rosenior Games 12 13 Wins 5 5 Draws 1 2 Losses 6 6 Goals For 22 19 Goals Against 23 21 Goal Difference -1 -2 Points 16 17

Will Chelsea Sack Alonso?

Behdad Eghbali could soon have a decision to make. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

This dire run of results has created a “nervous” atmosphere around Alonso’s position, according to The Athletic. While Chelsea are expected to retain their faith in a coach five months into a four-year contract, there isn’t an overwhelming mountain of evidence suggesting the club’s fortune may soon change.

Chelsea’s splurge of early season goals was underpinned by a sizeable finishing over-performance. After defying the xG gods, there was bound to be a regression to normality in front of goal, particularly when the striker responsible for so much of the team’s attacking incision, João Pedro, gets tethered to the treatment room.

The Blues have been defensively unsettled throughout Alonso’s tenure, even in the good times. Forest’s pile of goals was the fifth time already this season that Chelsea have shipped three or more in a single game. Without the ballast of Moisés Caicedo in midfield—the instrumental figure was curiously deployed at center back at the City Ground this week—Alonso’s side have all the rigidity of cardboard in the rain.

Alonso Drops Positive Prediction

The signs aren’t promising for Xabi Alonso. | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Despite the doom and gloom hanging alongside the mist above Chelsea’s coach in Nottingham on Friday night, Alonso still insisted that his team “can turn it around.”

“We need to try to find solutions, to stick together, to go through these difficult parts,” the 45-year-old World Cup winner declared. “This is football, we can turn it around but we have to work hard.”

Quite how Alonso can inspire that turnaround is not so clear.

The retired midfielder admitted that his players’ “confidence is not the best,” a mindset probably not helped by their manager’s damning assessment of their problems.

“We need a good balance,” Alonso warned. “It’s not just about attacking, it’s about defending much better. Many things we are not doing right for sure.”