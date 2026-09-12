Xabi Alonso Compares ’Absolutely Outstanding’ Joao Pedro to Real Madrid Legend

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has insisted striker João Pedro deserves to sit in the same bracket as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, comparing the Brazilian to Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema in the process.

Pedro was recently named the Premier League Player of the Month for August after his fast start to life under Alonso, and he now sits on 25 goals and 11 assists in just 57 games for Chelsea.

Asked whether Pedro deserves to sit alongside Haaland as one of the Premier League’s elite strikers, Alonso insisted: “I would say yes.

“If you count how many top strikers we have in the Premier League, I am sure that João is there. So I would rate him that way.

“He has been top. Not just football-wise, personality-wise. His maturity, his desire. He has a very strong goal this year: to have a great season, to score many goals and to be a nominee for not just this month but more months.

“I am not surprised, but really happy with the kind of player that we have here with João.”

Why Pedro Reminds Alonso of Benzema

Xabi Alonso (left) spent six years alongside Karim Benzema (right). | Elisa Estrada/Real Madrid/Getty Images

Alonso did not let his praise for Pedro stop there, going as far as to claim he sees shades of former Madrid teammate Benzema in his new star striker.

During their shared time in Madrid between 2009 and 2015, Alonso and Benzema shared the pitch 195 times. It was far from the most prolific period of Benzema’s career but one which has aged well with hindsight, with many recognizing the impact the Frenchman had on elevating Cristiano Ronaldo alongside him.

“In many things he reminds me of Benzema,” Alonso said of Pedro. “Because he is good in the box, he is good out of the box, he is good coming to the left side, he is good with the head.

“He is very complete and he is intelligent.

“He is still young. He still has things to develop. But he has many, many absolutely outstanding qualities.”

Like Benzema with Ronaldo, Pedro’s ability to combine with Cole Palmer and summer signing Morgan Rogers has earned plenty of praise for all three, who have proven to be one of Europe’s most exciting front lines across the early weeks of the season.

The trio have already recorded 15 goal contributions between them in just five matches, and will hope to add to that tally against Hull City on Saturday.