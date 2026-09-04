Xabi Alonso’s Composure With Enzo Fernandez Gone Says One Thing

Speaking on Friday for the first time since the summer transfer window closed, Xabi Alonso might have been forgiven for feelings of frustration. But the Chelsea manager didn’t seem too cut up when the inevitable questions about his midfield came.

The Blues certainly tried to secure a replacement for Enzo Fernández on Deadline Day, as the influential Argentine joined Manchester City in a record-equaling £125 million ($169 million) transfer.

First, it was Manu Koné, who Roma refused to let go. Then, Monaco agreed to sell Lamine Camara until canceling the deal at the last moment and leaving Chelsea “furious.”

Fernández hadn’t actually left by that point, but Chelsea thought best to let the switch to Manchester happen anyway and “honor” the agreement with City. Pulling out might also have been more trouble than it was worth, when the player was clearly keen to go.

Alonso: ‘Phase One, Complete’

Alonso is putting his stamp on Chelsea. | Xinhua/Getty Images

Alonso, appointed in May after the club’s disastrous 2025–26 season, called this summer “phase one” of the project. The Spaniard said it was “very balanced” and is now “complete.”

Asked specifically about the Camara deal collapsing through no fault of Chelsea’s.

“I think that we are prepared and happy with the squad and the depth we have. It’s a good balance of players from different stages,” he said. ”We need to build that energy during the week [in training] to perform at the weekends. So far, it has been a good start and now we know who is in the building and it’s good to have that certainty.”

Chelsea Midfield Depth Holds

Roméo Lavia is injury free. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

The obvious concern is that losing Fernández without a replacement will leave Chelsea short. But that probably isn’t going to be the case, certainly not this season when there will be no European competition on the schedule and the workload significantly reduced.

Alonso had already been getting on with things without Fernández, a substitute in the season opener against Fulham but left out completely against Luton Town and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea are still to see much of Moisés Caicedo this season because of injury. The Ecuador international didn’t feature until the Brighton game and then had to be withdrawn only 14 minutes after coming off the bench. There appears to be no urgent concern and Caicedo is not yet ruled out of facing Arsenal on Sunday. “We will check [on Saturday].”

The point is there is room to grow as more players reach full fitness.

Roméo Lavia has started the season well and could ultimately be a better fit than Fernández alongside Caicedo in Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 setup as long as they both stay healthy.

Valentín Barco and Jordan Henderson are the specialist midfield support and neither have started in the Premier League, even with Caicedo’s issues. Alonso, who regularly played alongside right back Philipp Lahm in midfield during his Bayern Munich days under the management of Pep Guardiola, has been happy to use fullbacks in the center of the pitch to similar effect.

“Valentín is young but he has a great energy. Hendo has the composure and the mentality. Hendo knows what is going on in the game, he's getting closer and closer to playing time,” Alonso said.

“Reece [James] as well, Malo [Gusto]. [Reggie] Watson and Mahdi [Nicoll-Jazuli] from the academy. We have options, quality and competitiveness.”