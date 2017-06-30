Tech & Media

Adrian Wojnarowski's quiet day is by design

0:38 | Tech & Media
Report: ESPN finalizing deal to hire Adrian Wojnarowski
Richard Deitsch
an hour ago

If you are a hardcore NBA junkie—and how great has the off-season been so far?—you’ve likely noticed that the Twitter feed of Adrian Wojnarowski has gone dormant since Thursday at 3:29 p.m. ET. This is intentional. SI.com has learned that Wojnarowski will not report any new NBA information until the start of his ESPN contract, which comes at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. No trades, no signings, no speculation until then.

Wojnarowski will officially join ESPN at midnight ET on Friday, which coincides the date NBA free agents can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams. He will appear in studio with Scott Van Pelt on the late edition of SportsCenter on ESPN, and will likely stay for much of the hour. Look for Wojnarowski to also appear at some point on the basketball studio show, The Jump, which will air an NBA Free Agency special from midnight to 2:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Tech & Media
Media Mailbag: Would Bill Simmons return to ESPN?

Heading forward Wojnarowski will be central figure in ESPN’s multimedia coverage of the NBA, covering the league, its teams and players, free agency, the NBA draft, the NBA Summer League, and obviously the regular season and playoffs. His work will appear on ESPN.com and in the ESPN app (including global editions), and he will be seen on SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, The Jump, E:60, Outside the Lines and other programs to provide both news and feature reporting. He will also appear regularly on ESPN Radio and contribute features to ESPN The Magazine.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters