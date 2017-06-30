If you are a hardcore NBA junkie—and how great has the off-season been so far?—you’ve likely noticed that the Twitter feed of Adrian Wojnarowski has gone dormant since Thursday at 3:29 p.m. ET. This is intentional. SI.com has learned that Wojnarowski will not report any new NBA information until the start of his ESPN contract, which comes at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday. No trades, no signings, no speculation until then.

Wojnarowski will officially join ESPN at midnight ET on Friday, which coincides the date NBA free agents can begin reaching verbal agreements with teams. He will appear in studio with Scott Van Pelt on the late edition of SportsCenter on ESPN, and will likely stay for much of the hour. Look for Wojnarowski to also appear at some point on the basketball studio show, The Jump, which will air an NBA Free Agency special from midnight to 2:00 a.m. ET on ESPN2.

Heading forward Wojnarowski will be central figure in ESPN’s multimedia coverage of the NBA, covering the league, its teams and players, free agency, the NBA draft, the NBA Summer League, and obviously the regular season and playoffs. His work will appear on ESPN.com and in the ESPN app (including global editions), and he will be seen on SportsCenter, NBA Countdown, The Jump, E:60, Outside the Lines and other programs to provide both news and feature reporting. He will also appear regularly on ESPN Radio and contribute features to ESPN The Magazine.