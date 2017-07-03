FOX Sports President of National Networks Jamie Horowitz will be leaving the network effective immediately, according to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.

FOX Sports COO and executive producer Eric Shanks sent the following email to his colleagues:

Dear Colleagues:

I regret to inform you that Jamie Horowitz, President of National Networks for FOX Sports, will be leaving FOX Sports effective immediately. We realize this news may come as a surprise for many of you, but we are confident in this decision.

Everyone at FOX Sports, no matter what role we play, or what business, function or show we contribute to -- should act with respect and adhere to professional conduct at all times. These values are non-negotiable.

Until Jamie’s replacement is named, I am stepping in to handle his former responsibilities including programming, marketing and scheduling for FS1 and FS2, as well as digital. All of these functions will now report directly to me.

We understand how difficult this will be for many of you, but in these times it is important that we remain unwavering and focused in continuing the great work of FOX Sports.

Best,

Eric

Horowitz was hired by FOX Sports in January 2015 to oversee programming for the FOX Sports channels. He previously worked as an executive at ESPN.

While with FOX, Horowitz signed Colin Cowherd, Jason Whitlock and Skip Bayless after their respective time with ESPN.

The news also comes just a week after FOX Sports started cutting a large portion of its writing and editing staff in order to focus on video production.