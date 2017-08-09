One of the recent parlor games in sports media has come to a conclusion:

Charissa Thompson is staying at Fox Sports.

There had been plenty of sports media speculation over the last few months about the next television destination for Thompson, one of the highest-profile on-air women in sports television. Her contract with Fox was reported to expire at the end of the year, and most notably, according to multiple sources at both ESPN and Fox Sports, ESPN host Mike Greenberg was very interested in having Thompson work on his upcoming solo show. Thompson worked at ESPN from 2011 to 2013, including hosting SportsNation and Numbers Never Lie. She and Greenberg would have made an interesting pairing, given their stylistic differences on air.

When reached on Wednesday afternoon, Thompson declined comment.

But according to multiple sources, Thompson has decided to stay with Fox Sports, which she first joined in 2006. Most sports viewers are likely unaware Thompson started at Fox Sports in the company's human resources department in 2006. She has consistently said in previous interviews with SI that she feels a certain loyalty to the company given they first gave her an on-air chance. It is believed she will continue as the host of Fox NFL Kickoff, which airs at 11:00 AM ET and leads into Fox NFL Sunday. The likelihood is any new deal also includes additional appearances throughout the network. Thompson, 35, recently announced she was leaving the Hollywood news magazine Extra. Given the scope of Fox, any new contract could also include entertainment opportunities within that company.