The National Association of Black Journalists issued a statement backing ESPN's Jemele Hill after she tweeted that President Trump was "unqualified and unfit to be President" and “a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.”

ESPN issued a statement saying that her comments about Trump "do not represent the position of ESPN." ESPN did not comment on what discipline was given to Hill. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders fired back and said that it was "one of the more outrageous comments that anyone could make and certainly something that I think is a fireable offense by ESPN."

Several ESPN employees and colleagues responded to the controversy regarding Hill.

NABJ issued the following statement:

"Jemele Hill is an award-winning, veteran journalist who has distinguished herself for having insightful opinions and perspectives on a variety of topics. Having been successful along those lines for 20 years, she has been able to connect with viewers on ESPN as well as on various social media platforms. That withstanding, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) supports Hill's First Amendment rights on all matters of discussion, within and outside the world of sports, as they do not impinge on her duties as a host and commentator.​"

Hill has not tweeted since Tuesday morning.