Tech & Media

Jemele Hill Responds to Controversy Over Trump White Supremacist Comments

0:41 | Tech & Media
Jemele Hill Hears From ESPN After Calling Donald Trump A White Supremacist
Khadrice Rollins
9 minutes ago

ESPN's Jemele Hill has commented on the controversy surrounding her tweets calling Donald Trump a white supremacist.

"My comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs," Hill's statement reads. "My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light. My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional."

ESPN then issued a statement explaining that although Hill has a right to her personal opinion, her tweets "crossed the line" because of the way they were shared, but the company accepted an apology from Hill.

• White House's Call for Jemele Hill's Firing Is Trip to Edges of Crazytown

Hill has been a hot topic recently after calling Trump and many of the people he has surrounded himself with white supremacists. On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called Hill's comments a "fireable offense."

While Sanders and some others have attacked Hill for her remarks, many have also defended her. From co-workers at ESPN to the National Association of Black Journalists, Hill has plenty of people in her corner defending her right to make the comments.

NFL Network's Heath Evans, who said his "alignment is mostly on the conservative side of thinking" even came to Hill's defense, saying she has free speech to voice her opinion.

Hill is the co-host of ESPN's 6 p.m. ET edition of SportsCenter with Michael Smith.

