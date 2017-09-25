Tech & Media

NFL Week 3 Ratings Down, Sort Of, But Not Really

1:10 | NFL
NFL, Players React to Trump's Comments on National Anthem Protests
Jimmy Traina
30 minutes ago

How did the controversy surrounding Donald Trump and national anthem protests affect the NFL's ratings for Week?

As of Monday morning, it's a mixed bad. Ratings for Sunday's games on CBS, FOX and NBC were down four percent over Week 3 in 2016. However, when the rating for the Cowboys-Cardinals game, to be played Monday night on ESPN, gets factored in, Week 3 of this season is expected to be up over last season.

With the networks making the unusual move to air the national anthem live before all games, CBS and FOX saw big increases for their respective pregame shows.

In addition to curiosity about players kneeling during the anthem, CBS and FOX benefited from many wild games and finishes in both the early and late windows.

