The sports world was, for the most part, crushed by the sudden passing of Roy Halladay, who died Tuesday in a plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico. Former teammates, coaches, journalists and fans alike paid tribute to the former pitching star, who left behind a wife and two children.

Two Boston sports radio show hosts, however, essentially mocked Halladay's death and went as far as saying he got what he deserved.

Michael Felger and Tony Massarotti, who host a show on Boston's 98.5 SportsHub, made plane crash noises, derided Halladay for being "cavalier" about life and said they had no sympathy for him.

Here's are some of the worst moments from the segment, per Awful Announcing's Andrew Bucholtz. (All quotes are Felger's unless otherwise specified.)

“It angers me. Someone, who, I don’t know, is so cavalier about life and just doesn’t appreciate the tenuousness of life and is willing to screw around with life and death? Especially when you have children, or a family?”

“That guy’s like the bad guy to me. You’ve got a family! And you’re going to screw around in a little toy plane?”

“You’re a multimillionaire with a loving family, and to you, you have to go get that thing where you can divebomb from 100 feet to five above the water with your single-engine plane with your hand out the window. ‘Wheee! Wheee! Yeah, man, look at the G-force on this! I’m Maverick! Pew pew pew! Yeah, man, look at this, this is so cool.’ And you die! Splat!”

“He’s not a militarily-trained pilot, he’s not a professionally-trained pilot, he’s a Joe Q. Citizen who buys a plane that folds up and you can put in your garage and that’s amphibious, ‘Wheee! Oh look, I just landed on the water, everybody! I’m going to tweet it!’ Splat. You’re dead. With two kids. Moron.”

Massarotti: “What bugs me about a story like this is when they use the word ‘tragedy.’ A tragedy is what happened at that church in Texas this past weekend, or an orphanage burning down. This? You know what the risks are! …If you’re a thrill-seeker and you die this way, you know the risks. It’s an unfortunate circumstance, not a tragedy.”

Massarotti also tweeted the following:

The unfathomably insensitive segment has been heavily criticized by multiple outlets.