ESPN Employees React To John Skipper's Resignation

Current and former ESPN employees react to the news of John Skipper's resignation.

By Chris Chavez
December 18, 2017

ESPN President John Skipper has resigned from his position because of substance addiction issues, the company announced in a statement.

“I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction,” Skipper said in a statement. “I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem."

“I have disclosed that decision to the company, and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign,” he added. “I come to this public disclosure with embarrassment, trepidation and a feeling of having let others I care about down.”

Last month, it was reported that Skipper was nearing a contract extension that would have kept him with ESPN through 2021. Skipper has worked with ESPN since 1997 and was named president in 2012.

Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch reports that many of the ESPN staffers that he has spoken to has no idea that Skipper's resignation was coming.

Here are some of the tweets from current and former ESPN employees on Monday morning:

“I join John Skipper’s many friends and colleagues across the company in wishing him well during this challenging time,” Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger said in ESPN's statement. “I respect his candor and support his decision to focus on his health and his family.”

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters