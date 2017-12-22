Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg died at age 82, his wife and daughter confirmed Thursday night.

His family suspects he had a heart attack, but they're still waiting for an official assessment of how he died.

Enberg most recently called games for the San Diego Padres, but he has a long history in sports play-by-play. He covered 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls and eight NCAA basketball championships. He also called the Olympics, and he spent a good chunk of his early career as the voice behind John Wooden's UCLA basketball program.

After news of Enberg's death became public, sports broadcasters and journalists paid tribute to him on Twitter.

Met Dick Enberg in his Angels’ booth as a 12 y-o dreamer & wannabe. I’ve learned from & admired his unmatched class & grace ever since... was immensely proud to call him an ESPN tennis colleague. Such sad news this morning. I’ll miss him deeply, especially while at Wimbledon — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 22, 2017

I first met Dick Enberg when I was in college, and had the honor and privilege of knowing him ever since. I grew up listening to Dick in Los Angeles, and had the great honor of working with him. He was the best of the best in every way. RIP Dick Enberg. pic.twitter.com/LuTI1uV6TJ — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 22, 2017

Oh, my. What a loss. Often as we overuse "legend" in sports syntax, Dr. Dick Enberg qualifies.... — Jon Wertheim (@jon_wertheim) December 22, 2017

Losing Mamie "Peanut" Johnson and Dick Enberg in the same week hurts. Two of the most decent people I've met in sports world. Rest In Peace. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) December 22, 2017

RIP Dick Enberg. One of the nicest men you could ever hope to meet. A total pro and legend of sports calling. I always felt honoured to sit next to him in the ESPN booth & his advice was genuine & priceless. Big hugs to all of his family & friends 😔 #OhMy — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) December 22, 2017

Saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Enberg. I got to know Dick through our work for the @CoSIDAAcadAA Hall of Fame . He was a gentleman, master storyteller, passionate about education&service. A better person than broadcaster & he’s a legend as a broadcaster. Prayers up. — Rece Davis (@ESPN_ReceDavis) December 22, 2017

RIP Dick Enberg. Incredibly kind and welcoming. Generous with his time and experience. Thinking of the jokes and laughs he’d share with @CliffDrysdale ... what a sincerely lovely man. Thoughts are with his family. #OhMy — Chris McKendry (@ChrisMcKendry) December 22, 2017

For my age group there simply wasn’t a bigger, big game national voice than Dick Enberg. Mystical at Wimbledon with Bud Collins, big NFL voice with genteel Olsen, College hoop mediator with Packer/McGuire and more. Joyful delivery/love of sport like no other. #OhMy #RIP pic.twitter.com/udZg4qStdD — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) December 22, 2017

Dick Enberg, as good as it gets.

He cared about the game and the viewers. He elevated his partners. A perfect fit calling any sport .. and even better guy when you got to meet him. I will cherish our chats in Queens, Northern Michigan and at Wimbledon.

Prayers to his family. — MikeTirico (@miketirico) December 22, 2017

Dick Enberg is on the Mt Rushmore of Sports Broadcasters. An absolute legend. He did it all and he did it with joy. Enberg was the only person to win Emmy Awards as a sportscaster, a writer and a producer. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) December 22, 2017

So saddened to hear the news of the passing of the legendary Dick Enberg. Had the pleasure to work with and interview him. A genius and genial storyteller of the best variety. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) December 22, 2017

Amazing thing about Dick Enberg is he prompts different memories depending on when/where you grew up. My first thought is of Wimbledon https://t.co/WYteMctrxW — J.A. Adande (@jadande) December 22, 2017

RIP Dick Enberg. What an incredible career he had. Very sad news. — Arlo White (@arlowhite) December 22, 2017

Dick Enberg was the maestro of the greatest college basketball broadcast team ever assembled with Billy Packer and Al McGuire on NBC. They were entertaining, informative and simply a joy to listen to and to watch. RIP Dick. You will be missed. — Bruce Beck (@BruceBeck4NY) December 22, 2017

1 way I fell in love with sports was as a boy watching Sports Challenge hosted by Dick Enberg, then I knew it was a big game late Sunday afternoon when I heard Enberg and Merlin Olsen. #RIP — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) December 22, 2017

RIP Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Enberg. Called 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls, 9 no-hitters and 8 Final Fours. A legendary storyteller and beloved mentor. https://t.co/kdMA4agiBq — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) December 22, 2017

Heartbroken over the passing of Dick Enberg. I grew up listening & wishing he’d one day call my Wimbledon match & instead the dream played out a bit different—I was blessed & honored to work alongside the legend. A one of a kind talent w/the biggest❤️#ohmy will you be missed pic.twitter.com/4yZQHdDdYg — Kelly Crull (@Kelly_Crull) December 22, 2017

Kindest, most proactive possible treatment of newcomers in this business, for the length of his career. What a terrible loss https://t.co/MkYGx1LCnP — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 22, 2017

First met Dick Enberg '96 @NBCOlympics. NBC had a rooftop lounge at our hotel. I nervously introduced myself. He invited me to join him for breakfast. He immediately became a mentor to me. Always enjoyed when our paths' crossed. He was a true gentleman and a great broadcaster. — Bob Papa (@BobPapa_NFL) December 22, 2017

UCLA recently named its media center in the Pauley Pavilion after Enberg.