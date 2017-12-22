Sportswriters, Broadcasters Honor Dick Enberg

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg is dead at age 82. 

By Stanley Kay
December 22, 2017

Legendary sports broadcaster Dick Enberg died at age 82, his wife and daughter confirmed Thursday night. 

His family suspects he had a heart attack, but they're still waiting for an official assessment of how he died. 

Enberg most recently called games for the San Diego Padres, but he has a long history in sports play-by-play. He covered 28 Wimbledons, 10 Super Bowls and eight NCAA basketball championships. He also called the Olympics, and he spent a good chunk of his early career as the voice behind John Wooden's UCLA basketball program. 

After news of Enberg's death became public, sports broadcasters and journalists paid tribute to him on Twitter. 

UCLA recently named its media center in the Pauley Pavilion after Enberg. 

