Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter Courtney Roland is reportedly missing in the Houston area, according to multiple reports.

Roland was last seen leaving a football camp in an Uber at around 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com. She was last seen wearing a Remington hat and camouflage.

The family has filed a missing persons report with the Houston police department.

According to a Facebook post, She communicated with a friend through text at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday and was worried "that she was being followed by a blue truck leaving Walgreens" but the location is unknown. Roland drives a 2015 white Jeep Cherokee.

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

If anyone has seen @CourtneyRivals today or last night, please call HPD missing person at 832-394-1840 pic.twitter.com/pAuURGxbuQ — Brian Perroni (@Perroni247) January 8, 2018

Any Texas Dawgs out there, especially in the Houston area...anyone out there...please keep an eye out for @CourtneyRivals. Left in an UBER and hasn’t been heard from. If seen please call HPD at 832-394-1840...@RealJoshReddick could you please retweet bud..thanks pic.twitter.com/zlOHsfVeQ6 — Anthony Dasher (@AnthonyDasher1) January 8, 2018

Roland's roommate told KPRC (Houston's NBC affiliate) that Rolan texted her and said a suspicious man in Walgreens was in the blue truck that "looped back around and parked behind her and Roland got out of her car and the truck sped off." KPRC also added that Roland’s mother received a text saying, “hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad.”

Several athletes and reporters have tweeted about Roland in hopes of getting any information that may help find her.