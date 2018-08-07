ESPN announced on Tuesday that it is entering an exclusive, multi-year deal with Serie A to broadcast matches in the United States.

The deal will begin this month, and the first match will be on Saturday, Aug. 18 with Cristiano Ronaldo making his Serie A debut for Juventus against ChievoVerona on ESPN+.

With the deal, ESPN will feature a Serie A Match of the Week that will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2 in most cases. There will be an average of nine matches each week that will be broadcasted, with the majority of those appearing on ESPN's subscription streaming service ESPN+. Over the course of the season, ESPN+ is scheduled to air more than 340 matches.

In addition to showing live action, ESPN+ will also carry weekly preview and highlight shows for Serie A, along with an hour-long season preview show and an hour-long season review show.

This season, Ronaldo will be looking to lead Juventus to its eighth consecutive Serie A title.