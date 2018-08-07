Serie A Entering Multi-Year Broadcast Deal With ESPN, ESPN+ Starting This Season

The rights agreement between Serie A and ESPN will allow for more than 340 matches to be shown on ESPN+ each season.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 07, 2018

ESPN announced on Tuesday that it is entering an exclusive, multi-year deal with Serie A to broadcast matches in the United States.

The deal will begin this month, and the first match will be on Saturday, Aug. 18 with Cristiano Ronaldo making his Serie A debut for Juventus against ChievoVerona on ESPN+.

With the deal, ESPN will feature a Serie A Match of the Week that will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2 in most cases. There will be an average of nine matches each week that will be broadcasted, with the majority of those appearing on ESPN's subscription streaming service ESPN+. Over the course of the season, ESPN+ is scheduled to air more than 340 matches.

In addition to showing live action, ESPN+ will also carry weekly preview and highlight shows for Serie A, along with an hour-long season preview show and an hour-long season review show.

This season, Ronaldo will be looking to lead Juventus to its eighth consecutive Serie A title.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)