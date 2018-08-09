ESPN Program 'High Noon' Moves Time Slot, Replaces Cancelled SportsNation

One of ESPN's new programs may need a different nickname. 

By Michael Shapiro
August 09, 2018

ESPN's talk show "High Noon" featuring Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre is on the move.

After two months at its namesake's 12 p.m. ET time slot, the program will be moving to 4 p.m. ET beginning on September 11. The show will be taking the place of "SportsNation", which will air its final episode on August 24.

"High Noon" will move from an hour to 30 minutes, kicking off a two-hour segment of talk shows on ESPN. Following Jones and Torre's program will be "Highly Questionable", then "Around the Horn" and "PTI" prior to the 6 p.m. ET edition of "SportsCenter." All two hours of talk programming will be directed by Erik Rydholm. 

The show has averaged 251,000 viewers since its debut on June 4.

