ESPN personality Jemele Hill will reportedly leave the network at the beginning of September, according to noted author and media reporter James Miller.

Hill's reported departure is said to be "amicable" and includes a buyout. The move comes after she requested a meeting with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro, per Miller, the author of Those Guys Have All the Fun: Inside the World of ESPN.

Hill first joined ESPN in 2006 and has worked in a variety of roles for the network since.

ESPN suspended Hill for two weeks in October 2017, after her series of tweets calling for an advertiser boycott of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Her tweets came after Jones said his players would be benched if they did not stand for the national anthem.

In January, Hill left SC6, the 6 p.m. edition of Sportscenter, to move to the Undefeated, ESPN's microsite that combines sports, culture and race, as well as other assignments.

The report on Hill's departure comes one day after ESPN announced that host Michelle Beadle was leaving the show Get Up! but would stay with the network. Beadle will continue to host NBA Countdown, as well as be a part of a new post-game show After The Buzzer.