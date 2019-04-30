ESPN the Magazine Will Stop Publishing Print Edition in September

Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ESPN will stop publishing the print edition of its 21-year-old publication, ESPN the Magazine, in September. How did the merge of Insider and ESPN+ play a role?

By Jacob Feldman
April 30, 2019

ESPN told its staff Tuesday that the company’s 21-year-old magazine would print its final issue in September, as first reported by John Ourand.

While senior vice president, original content, Rob King told SI in August that ESPN the Magazine “just finished our most successful year, creatively,” the publication’s future has been in doubt since the company combined ESPN Insider and ESPN+ in a bid for digital subscribers.

“Consumer habits are evolving rapidly, and this requires ESPN to evolve as well,” a company statement read. “The only change here is that we are moving away from printing it on paper and sending it in the mail, following September’s release of The Body Issue.”

During its run, The Mag won three National Magazine Awards for General Excellence, most recently in 2017. Its end comes as ESPN continues calculating decisions based on data. President Jimmy Pitaro was an economics major, after all, whereas previous ESPN president John Skipper—who launched the magazine before running the company—studied English literature.

“Our data shows the vast majority of readers already consume our print journalism on digital platforms, and this approach will maximize our reach and impact,” ESPN said in its statement. “In the future, we will explore releasing tentpole collections such as Body in special, differentiated print formats.”

No layoffs came Tuesday, but “a handful” are expected as operations wind down, according to Ourand. It remains to be seen how ESPN will present longform reported content on its existing platforms, and how much of it will wind up behind the ESPN+ paywall that the company has prioritized over the last year.

You May Like

More Tech & Media

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message