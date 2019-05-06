The XFL will broadcast half their games on ABC and Fox, the league announced Monday.

The spring football league hopes to do better than its predecessor, the Alliance of American Football, which shut down its operations last month and face a bevy of lawsuits.

“We are thrilled to partner with ESPN and FOX Sports, two innovative media companies with extensive experience in world-class football production that will undoubtedly help us reimagine football,” said Vince McMahon, XFL Founder & Chairman. “The XFL broadcast schedule provides us with incredible reach and makes it easy for fans to watch our games consistently every weekend.”

There will be no rights fees paid by the networks, but both ESPN and Fox will hold the streaming rights to games and will handle cross-promotion plus the selling of advertisements.

The XFL's season will start on Feb. 8, just six days after Super Bowl LIV, which will be held at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida. Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, St. Louis, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Washington D.C. have already been awarded franchises for the XFL.

“We look forward to showcasing the XFL on ESPN and ABC, including the kickoff game and championship during the league’s inaugural season,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN Executive Vice President, Programming and Scheduling. “Vince McMahon and Oliver Luck are two of the sports industry’s most creative and experienced leaders, and they have exciting plans for this league. We believe in their vision for the XFL, which will be a great addition to our year-round commitment to football.”

Two games will be broadcast live that day, with the first being shown on ABC and the night cap being show by Fox. ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1 will also broadcast games throughout the season.

The league's championship is scheduled for April 26 and will be shown on ESPN.