NEW YORK – Venus Williams, a two-time U.S. Open champion, reached the tournament's semifinals for the first time since 2010 on Tuesday after beating Petra Kvitova 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(2) in two hours and 34 minutes.

In the opening set, No. 9-seed Williams dropped her serve at 1-1, gifting Kvitova an early break by double faulting three times. But after Kvitova held serve to extend her lead to 3-1, Williams roared back, winning the next five games and elating the largely pro-Venus crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams’s backhand was especially effective, netting her three groundstroke winners and no unforced errors.

In the second set, No. 13-seed Kvitova built a 3-0 lead over Williams before it began to lightly drizzle on the court. After a short stoppage to close the roof over Arthur Ashe stadium in anticipation of storms, Williams won the first game to cut the lead to 3-1. But then Kvitova started to zone in and, punctuated by a big roar of “Pojd!” and a spirited fist pump, fired two aces from 30-all to take the game for 4-1 in the second set. After saving five break points and one hour and 27 minutes of play, the Czech hit a 108 mph ace to take the second set and force a decider on Arthur Ashe.

Given their history—Kvitova led their head-to-head 4-1 going into the match, with all of the matches going three sets—it was no surprise that Tuesday night’s quarterfinal match was going to go the distance. It was also no surprise that the match was decided in a tiebreak: in their three previous meetings, the final set scorelines were 7-5, 7-6(7) and 7-6(2).

Venus breaks back and we are at 4-4 in the 3rd set!



it's a tight battle for a spot in the SF...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/5hksT8Hlaa — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017

With the Ashe crowd behind her in the final set tiebreak, Williams willed her way to a 5-1 lead and when Kvitova sailed a return wide for 6-2, the American sealed the victory.

Pushed to the brink, @Venuseswilliams prevails in an epic QF against Kvitova to set up a SF against fellow 🇺🇸 Sloane Stephens!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/wVBWTB4ySI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 6, 2017

With the win, Williams advances to her 23rd major semifinal of her career, and fourth semifinal in the last six majors played. She'll fact Sloane Stephens, who defeated No. 16-seed Sevastova earlier in the day on Tuesday. By beating Kvitova, the 37-year-old is also the sole Grand Slam champion left in the women's field. Williams will also return to the top 5 for the first time since January 2011.