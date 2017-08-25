The final Grand Slam event of the year kicks off in New York City on Monday when play begins in the US Open, and there are storylines aplenty on both the men's and women's side of the draw.

Injuries are the main headline for the men, as four of the top 12 players in the world—two-time champion Novak Djokovic, last year's winner Stanislas Wawrinka, 2015 finalist Kei Nishikori and Milos Raonic—will not play. Andy Murray, the 2012 champion, will play but has been struggling with a hip injury since Wimbledon, while Marin Cilic, who won in 2015, is also questionable.

Rafael Nadal is the top seed, but Roger Federer is the favorite. The 36-year-old has had a remarkable 2017, having won both majors he's played in (Australian Open and Wimbledon) and sporting a 19-2 record.

On the women's side, Serena Williams will not play due to her pregnancy. Gabrine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Johanna Konta, Simona Halep and Venus Williams all have legitimate shots at the title. Muguruza is playing better tennis than anyone right now, and she enters the tournament with momentum after winning titles at Wimbledon and Cincinnati.

Here's a look at the television schedule for the 2017 U.S. Open.

DATE TIME EVENT NETWORK Aug. 28 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. First Round ESPN3 Aug. 28 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 28 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN2 Aug. 29 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. First Round ESPN3 Aug. 29 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 29 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Aug. 30 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Second Round ESPN3 Aug. 30 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Aug. 30 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Aug. 31 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Second Round ESPN3 Aug. 31 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 Aug. 31 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Sept. 1 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Third Round ESPN3 Sept. 1 1 p.m. - 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN Sept. 1 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Sept. 2 11 a.m - 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN Sept. 2 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 Sept. 3 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 3 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Sept. 4 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 Sept. 5 Noon - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 5 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 6 Noon - 6 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 6 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Quarterfinals ESPN Sept. 7 7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Women's Semis ESPN Sept. 8 Noon - 2 p.m. Men's Doubles Final ESPN2 Sept. 8 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Men's Semis ESPN Sept. 9 Noon - 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Final ESPN3 Sept. 9 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Women's Final ESPN Sept. 10 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Women's Doubles Final ESPN2 Sept. 10 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Men's Final ESPN

You can live stream matches on Watch ESPN. Be sure to follow along throughout the tournament with SI.com.