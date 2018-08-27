Spaniard David Ferrer retired during the second set of his opening-round match against countryman Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open on Monday night.

Ferrer, 36, retired with what appeared to be a left calf injury. He dropped the first set to Nadal, 6-3, but was leading the second set 4-3 when he decided he could not continue. It marked the first time he'd ever retired from a Grand Slam match in his career.

While being interviewed on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium following the match, he told the crowd that he had played the final Grand Slam match of his career.

Since turning pro in 2000, Ferrer has won 726 matches, including 27 titles. He is a three-time Davis Cup champion (2008, 2009, and 2011).

In 2013, Ferrer achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 3. His best-ever finish at a major came in 2013, when he reached the French Open final against Nadal.