David Ferrer Retires With Calf Injury In First Round of US Open

The 36-year-old Spaniard retired during the second set of his first-round match on Monday night.

By Kaelen Jones
August 27, 2018

Spaniard David Ferrer retired during the second set of his opening-round match against countryman Rafael Nadal at the U.S. Open on Monday night.

Ferrer, 36, retired with what appeared to be a left calf injury. He dropped the first set to Nadal, 6-3, but was leading the second set 4-3 when he decided he could not continue. It marked the first time he'd ever retired from a Grand Slam match in his career.

While being interviewed on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium following the match, he told the crowd that he had played the final Grand Slam match of his career.

Since turning pro in 2000, Ferrer has won 726 matches, including 27 titles. He is a three-time Davis Cup champion (2008, 2009, and 2011). 

In 2013, Ferrer achieved a career-high world ranking of No. 3. His best-ever finish at a major came in 2013, when he reached the French Open final against Nadal.

 

You May Like

More Tennis

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)