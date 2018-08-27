Canadian tennis player Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from his opening round match at the U.S. Open on Monday because of heat exhaustion.

Temperatures at the time of Auger-Aliassime's match against his countryman, Denis Shapovalov, were said to be around 83 degrees and 71% humidity at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in New York.

Auger-Aliassime, 18, had split the first two sets, 5-7, 7-5, with Shapovalov, before requiring treatment after losing the second game of the third set.

Trainers took Auger-Aliassime's pulse and doused his face and neck area with water. He managed to return to go on to win the third game of the third set, but could not continue after that.

He retired with tears in his eyes, embracing Shapovalov at the net as they walked off the court.