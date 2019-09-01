Victorious Daniil Medvedev Is the U.S. Open's Best Villain With This Epic Troll

Daniil Medvedev has a message for the U.S. Open fans who boo him: Just keep it coming.

By Associated Press
September 01, 2019

Medvedev stood in the middle of Louis Armstrong Stadium after his 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (2) fourth-round victory over Dominik Koepfer and, arms outstretched, drank in the boos that rained down on him from fans who apparently still hold a grudge over his previous match, when he angrily snatched a towel from a ballperson and flashed his middle finger by the side of his face.

The fifth-seeded Russian once again threw it back at the crowd WrestleMania style, explaining that he had an aching shoulder before the match but was motivated to go out and play by those in the crowd who came out to boo him.

''You give me so much energy to win - thank you!'' he said. ''You are the best!''

The near-capacity crowd was clearly behind Koepfer, a German qualifier and former standout at Tulane who made Medvedev work with deep, lefty forehand drives and sharply angled winners. Several times, the fans broke out in spontaneous chants of ''Let's go Koepfer! Let's go Koepfer!''

New York fans will no doubt be ready to cheer, and boo again when Medvedev moves on to play the winner of the match later between top-seeded Novak Djokovic and No. 23 Stan Wawrinka.

