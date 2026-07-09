Ranking the Wimbledon Men’s Singles Finals We Most Want to See With Semifinals Set

And then there were four. The Wimbledon men’s semifinals are set, with reigning champion Jannik Sinner, 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, 2026 French Open champion Alexander Zverev and upstart British hopeful Arthur Fery the last men standing at the All England Club. Tennis gets a dream semifinal on one side, with the world No. 1 taking on arguably the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, who is fresh off winning the longest quarterfinal in Wimbledon history. On the other side, Fery, seeking to become the first British man to win Wimbledon since 2016, is the first qualifier in 25 years to reach the semifinal at the All England Club. Can Fery shock the world with two more match victories at the venue he grew up just minutes away from? Or will Zverev, teeming with confidence after winning the first career major that had eluded him, end his run in the semifinal?

With storylines abound, let’s rank the potential Wimbledon men’s singles finals by which we’d most like to see.

4. Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev

Jannik Sinner hasn't lost to Alexander Zverev in two years. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zverev, fresh off finally slaying the dragon and winning his first major at Roland Garros, could end up back in the winner’s circle at Wimbledon. But should he advance to the final, Sinner, who has beaten him in nine consecutive matches dating back to 2024—including three finals—would not be a welcome sight. Zverev also would not be catching Sinner at an opportune time, as the Italian has yet to drop a set since his first-round scare against Miomir Kecmanović.

However, there is something to be said for the fact that Zverev may play with more freedom in his next major final, having made that elusive first climb to the mountaintop. Pitting the world No. 1 against the champion at the most recent major carries intrigue for sure, but there are more riveting potential finals.

3. Jannik Sinner vs. Arthur Fery

Arthur Fery has never faced world No. 1 Jannik Sinner in his career on the ATP Tour. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are multiple compelling narratives at play here. Sinner would be aiming to become the 10th man in the Open Era to repeat as the champion at the All England Club, while Fery is vying to end a 13-year drought among British men at Wimbledon. The two have never met, and conventional wisdom would suggest that Fery would be at a severe disadvantage.

But the British wild card is crafty with a very high tennis IQ, and his ability to mix up points from the baseline with the occasional drop shot or slice could potentially take Sinner, who is at his best exchanging punches from the baseline, out of his rhythm a bit. Plus, we all love a good underdog story in sports. What would be a better example of David vs. Goliath than Fery vs. Sinner?

2. Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has beaten Novak Djokovic five times, but never on grass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, this is the most evenly matched final we could get. While it may lack the compelling storylines that the next final on our list offers, there’s still the appeal of watching Djokovic go for a 25th major singles title, a feat no man or woman has achieved in tennis history. There’s also the appeal of watching Zverev attempt to quickly win the second major of his career and become the undisputed king of the natural surfaces in 2026.

Plus, what better way for Zverev to announce himself as a perennial major winner than by emerging victorious against a man who has made winning majors year after year look routine? Beyond the storylines, the tennis would be compelling. Djokovic, the greatest returner of serve of all time, against Zverev, one of the biggest and best servers on the tour. Djokovic, armed with perhaps the greatest two-handed backhand ever, faces off against Zverev, whose two-handed backhand is among the best in the world right now. This would be fun.

1. Novak Djokovic vs. Arthur Fery

Novak Djokovic can tie Roger Federer for the most Wimbledon men's singles titles ever with a victory in a potential final. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Djokovic is seeking his 25th major and record-tying eighth Wimbledon title; Fery is seeking to become the first British man to win Wimbledon since Andy Murray in 2016, who defeated Djokovic when he first won the tournament in 2013. In terms of storylines, there is no men’s final more compelling than this.

And the tennis wouldn’t be too shabby, either. The two have never faced each other, but Fery’s craftiness with the drop shot and his skills at the net would make for an interesting matchup against the Serbian’s pinpoint serving and groundstrokes from the baseline. Plus, the crowd will overwhelmingly favor Fery, a kind of favoritism that has irked Djokovic in the past, even at the All England Club. Would it surprise anyone if Djokovic took the pro-Fery crowd personally and used it as fuel to motivate him to become the oldest man in the Open Era to win a major?

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