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A Star-Studded Field Takes the Course at the Arnold Palmer Invitational
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Transcript
The PGA Tour's Florida swing continues with two really big weeks coming up.
The first one being this week in Orlando at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club and Lodge for the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Everybody who's eligible in the top 30 in the world is gonna be here.
Including Justin Thomas, who's back from back surgery last year that he's been rehabbing all of this year.
So you've got him, world number 1 Scotty Scheffler, world number 2, Rory McIlroy, all the stars of the PGA Tour, competing at Arnie's place.
And the place just drips with history and also fierce competition, as it looks like we're in for a warm weekend at Bay Hill, which should create a firm and fast golf course just like Arnie would have intended, and a worthy winner at this legacy signature event .