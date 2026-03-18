Albert Breer on Possible Achane Trade?, Rams Draft, Diggs & Hill Best Landing Spots?

All right.

Welcome in.

It's the Brew Report for Wednesday, March 18th, the mailbag edition of the Brewer Report over on the MMQB.

com.

We will have more answers and more detailed answers to your questions.

But right here, right now, as always, we're gonna answer three of your questions.

The first one's coming from TL that's at T Lee.

21-2330.

Uh, TL asks, do you see the Dolphins trading Devon Achan?

If so, who would be his suitors and guests on compensation?

TL, I don't see that happening.

Um, the Dolphins have more or less made everybody on their roster available and have said to teams that they are, will, they will listen to offers on just about anybody.

Um, but the, but, but in the case of AN, he's in a contract year, which lessens his value.

And, you know, really, when you're looking at what they're gonna be trying to do in year one and establishing some credibility and trying to put the team in position to win games, the run game is gonna have to be a part of that, because this is a team that now is devoid of both Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

And so, when you look at the makeup of their offense, they've already stripped it down to some degree.

And if you're Jeff Hafley coming in as a new head coach, you've got to give your team something to have to hang its hat on.

There is no question.

That this is going to be a multi-year rebuild for the Dolphins.

And part of the reason that they liked Hafley and John Eric Sullivan, the new general manager, so much was because they were coming from Green Bay, which is a draft and develop organization.

That's what they were looking to establish in Miami with these hires.

Over the last 4 years, they've had fewer draft picks than any team in the NFL.

A couple of those draft classes have bared almost nothing.

And so, part of the reason you trade a waddle is you're looking to rebuild that.

However, In year one, Jeff Hafley again has to give his players something, has to give his players something to believe in, has to give his players something to buy into.

So that's why you bring Malik Willis over from Green Bay, because you want to give your players a fighting chance.

And I think having someone like Achn on the roster will give them a fighting chance.

Again, you never say never.

If somebody comes in and makes a massive offer, do I think the Dolphins would listen?

Yes, I think they're open for business on anybody on their roster.

But if we're talking about, you know, a 2nd-round pick, a 3rd-round pick, something that maybe isn't gonna move the needle as much, it would surprise me.

Um, and it surprised me honestly if an offer to the level of a 1st or 2nd-round pick came along for A Chan in the 1st place, as good a player as he is.

Question number 2 is from Defend the Den, that's at V Rets 2121.

How do you anticipate the Rams addressing wide receiver three?

Uh, it's an underrated need in my opinion.

Do you believe the current plan is at pick 13?

Uh, first of all, I wouldn't refer to it as wide receiver three.

I don't look at those things that way.

Um, it's a need, but I don't know that it's a massive need for that team right now, based on the way they're using their tight ends.

I think there should be an expectation that Terrence Ferguson.

He's gonna play a bigger role in his second year, and you're gonna be using him detached from the formation quite a bit.

So when you're talking about the 3rd receiver, a guy who may play in the slot a lot, um, you know, or at least in, in, in, in tight splits, um, you know, I think we would be, we, we, we would, we would look at somebody like Ferguson is someone who could fit the bill, um, and pairing him with Puka Nakua and Devonte Adams.

Now, Nakua's contract, of course, is gonna be a question coming up over the next couple of months and where the Rams go with him after a tumultuous few months that he's had.

Devonte Adams is somebody that they feel like they can rely on.

And so, you know, I do think that at some point, you're looking at bringing a third receiver in .

Maybe that's a veteran like a Stefon Diggs who could You know, fit what you're trying to do and fit what you've looked for.

Um, I don't know that he's quite as good a blocker as they've generally looked for at that position, but he could be somebody who you could bring in as a situational type of player.

I, I, I, I have a hard time seeing them spend the 13th overall pick, although there is a player at that position who I think fits them like a glove, and that's Indiana receiver Omar Cooper, who's a real tough guy at the position, isn't afraid to get dirty, can play it.

You know, different levels of the field.

I, I think Cooper would be a really good fit for them.

I, I just have a hard time seeing them spend the top half of the first-round pick on the position based on where they are right now with Nakua and Adams, and especially with the depth of the draft class.

Things can change and I may change my mind on that in a month.

Um, but right now, it would surprise me if they use the 13th overall pick on a receiver.

Finally, from Ronnie, that's at Trey 40.

This is a longtime reader, watcher, listener.

Uh, Ronnie's asking, when do you think we'll see Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs be signed to a team?

Um, I think Diggs could happen in the next month or so.

Um, you know, I do think he's, you know, the, at the phase in the phase of his career where you'd be looking at a one-year deal somewhere.

Um, I still think he can bring a lot to a team.

He brought a lot to that Patriots team when they wound up deciding to release him.

Um, there was gratitude from the Patriots and on what he was able to bring to the table for the Patriots over the course of the 2025 season.

He became a real leader in the receiver room for them, a resource for the younger guys in that room.

So, um, you know, I , I, I could certainly see before.

Off-season programs kick off.

Maybe he finds a home on a one-year deal somewhere.

With Tyreek Hill, I think it could take a little bit longer.

That was a devastating injury that he suffered last year.

And so, you know, I think when you, when you consider the off-field baggage, you consider the injury, uh, you know, I, I, I, it feels to me like finding his match could happen a little bit later on when he gets a little healthier.

And, you know, a team can look at him physically and see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Again, for some of these older guys and Hill and Diggs are in that category now, the Joe Joey Bosa, um, you know, the, the, the David Njoku, the AJ Epanesa, the , the, the Jade and Clowney, some of these guys that are, you know, a little deeper into their careers or do have some injury history.

There's not a huge rush anymore to go and do a deal.

You can look at it now and say, it could take some time to survey the landscape, um, you know, the, the, the rush of spending, the rush of roster spot filling, like all of that is done now.

And so you can take a little bit more.

Time and find the right fit.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

As always, you can leave your comments down below here on the YouTube page or you can get them over to me on my social media at Albert Breer on Twitter, at Albert Abreer on Facebook, at Albert_Breer on Instagram.

Appreciate you guys coming out.

We got one more Breer report coming for you this week.