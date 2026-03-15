Lindsey Vonn 'Not Ready' to Discuss Skiing Future After Scary Olympics Crash

Roughly one month after her devastating fall during the Milan Olympics, alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn still isn't ready to talk about her next move.

"No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing," Vonn wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. "My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life. I was already retired for 6 years and have an amazing life outside of skiing. It was incredible to be #1 in the world again at 41 years old and set new records in my sport, but at my age, I’m the only one that will decide my future.

"I don’t need anyone’s permission to do what makes me happy. Maybe that means racing again, maybe that doesn’t. Only time will tell. Please stop telling me what I should or should not do. I’ll let you know when I decide."

No, I’m not ready to discuss my future in skiing. My focus has been on recovering from my injury and getting back to normal life. I was already retired for 6 years and have an amazing life outside of skiing. It was incredible to be #1 in the world again at 41 years old and set… — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) March 15, 2026

Vonn went on to clarify that "just because I’m not ready to talk about retiring, doesn’t mean I’m racing." Rehab and recovery come first, and then she'll "decide on where I go next in life later. Lots of life left to live. Will cross that bridge when I get to it."

Vonn, 41, is currently healing from a truly devastating leg injury suffered after crashing during the women's downhill event on Feb. 8. The skier had to be airlifted off the course, and has since undergone multiple surgeries to correct the damage. At the time, she had been competing on a torn ACL (which she says had nothing to do with the fall), and attempting to put a gold medal-shaped bow on what had, up to that point, been an extremely successful professional comeback attempt.

Speaking in an Instagram video a few weeks after the crash, Vonn revealed that she suffered a complex tibia fracture (among other issues), and that "just kind of everything was in pieces."

"It will take around a year for all of the bones to heal," she added in the caption, "and then I will decide if I want to take out all the metal or not, and then go back into surgery and finally fix my ACL.



"It will be a long road but I’ll get there."

Per X, Vonn's remarks on Sunday were in response to retirement speculation from fellow users online.

"If #1 in the world is past my prime, then what about the athletes that are half my age behind me?" Vonn wrote to one such critic, who used that "past my prime" phrase to describe the skier herself. "Should they retire?"

Will Lindsey Vonn retire from skiing?

All this in mind ... has Vonn actually said anything about hanging it up for good?

Not long after her comeback attempt fell to pieces (literally), Vonn's father, Alan Kildow, alleged that the crash and the Milan Games marked the "end" of his daughter's career.

“There will be no more ski races for Lindsey Vonn, as long as I have anything to say about it," he told the Associated Press in early February.

But as the skiing legend said on Sunday, she clearly has not decided, and would like the public to know as much.

Seems like she could, however, do without the public weighing in.

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