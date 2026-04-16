Why the Wings Shot Down Reporter’s Question to Azzi Fudd About Her Relationship with Paige Bueckers

When Azzi Fudd was selected No. 1 overall by the Wings at the WNBA draft on Monday night, fans immediately got excited that Fudd and her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers will be reunited in Dallas.

There’s one catch, though. The two No. 1 picks were, at one point, dating. It’s unknown if the teammates are still linked to one another—neither one has confirmed nor denied their relationship in recent months, leading to a lot of speculation.

So, during Fudd’s Wings introductory press conference on Thursday, one reporter straight up asked whether Fudd and Bueckers are still dating, and if they are, have they reached out to fellow WNBA power couples? Dallas’s public relations team quickly jumped in to shut down her ability to answer the question.

“Paige announced last year on TikTok that y’all were a couple, and I’m wondering if that’s still the case, and if so, if y’all have talked to any other couples in the league about how they negotiate that dynamic as pro teammates?” the reporter asked.

“I understand why you have to ask that question, but we’re going to respectfully decline from comments on our players’ personal lives,” Dallas’s public relations person responded. Fudd’s facial expression did not change while being asked the question.

A reporter asked Azzi Fudd about her relationship with Paige Bueckers, but the Wings' media team said they won't be commenting on their players' personal lives. pic.twitter.com/iH3enGfoVE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 16, 2026

It sounds like fans won’t get the answer they’re seeking anytime soon, if at all.

What Fudd and Bueckers have said about reuniting on the Wings

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd played together at UConn from 2021 to ‘25. | Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Even though their relationship status isn’t confirmed, the two players already shared their excitement for teaming up again on the court this season. Bueckers was in attendance at the WNBA draft, and the ESPN broadcast immediately showed her clapping and cheering for Fudd after her name was called. Fudd was then asked about reuniting with Bueckers during her live interview with Holly Rowe.

“I’m excited to play again with Paige,” Fudd said. “She’s an incredible person and an incredible player. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Fudd discussed this possibility before the draft, too.

“Obviously, that’d be amazing,” Fudd said to Sports Illustrated’s Claudette Montana. “I’m so grateful to wherever I’d get picked and whatever that looks like. If that is with Paige, I’d be super excited. If it’s not, then wherever I go I’ll be super excited for what that future holds.”

Fudd has been asked about Bueckers pretty nonstop since being drafted. On Wednesday morning, Fudd appeared on Good Morning America, and was asked by Michael Strahan what it’s like to reunite with Bueckers.

“We know how to win together, we know how to play together, so I’m super excited to get another chance to play with her and to play with all the women on the team,” Fudd said.

REUNITED! Azzi Fudd is looking forward to being back on the court with her former UConn teammate Paige Bueckers on the Dallas Wings. pic.twitter.com/UoqcdcRf9U — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 15, 2026

Bueckers hasn’t commented on Fudd’s selection since Monday, but last week did express excitement about the potential of being teammates again.

“That would be exciting,” Bueckers said. “I don't know all what I can say or what the future holds, but obviously we've had a lot of games together under our belt and we won a national championship together, so I think there's great success in that. But I guess time will tell.”

Bueckers and Fudd’s dating history

After the 2024–25 college basketball season ended and Bueckers was drafted No. 1 by the Wings, the two former UConn teammates set off rumors that they were linked with one another, mostly through social media messages.

Fudd sported a phone case reading “paige bueckers' girlfriend” last June that seemed to subtly confirm things. The couple were then seen holding hands before a Wings road game last season. They posted many playfully flirty TikTok videos, took sweet selfies in between Buecker’s Dallas games and they wore necklaces with initials of each other's names.

What really appeared to confirm their relationship, though, was at last year’s WNBA All-Star Weekend orange carpet when Bueckers was asked “How well do you know your D1 girlfriend?” and Bueckers didn’t deny anything.

Even with all these hints last summer, the two players didn’t speak openly about their relationship, and things haven’t changed in that aspect this year.

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