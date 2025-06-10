Paige Bueckers Paid Comical Tribute to Diana Taurasi Ahead of Wings-Mercury Game
It's a shame that Paige Bueckers just narrowly missed out on her chance to play against UConn legend and WNBA icon Diana Taurasi by a year. The Dallas Wings rookie nonetheless found a funny way to pay tribute to the GOAT during Tuesday's press conference ahead of her team's road game against Taurasi's former team, the Phoenix Mercury.
Bueckers showed up to the presser with a subtle fashion nod to Taurasi (who retired this past February), as her basketball shorts were hanging ever-so-slightly lower than usual.
"I had my shorts like this in ode to DT today. The long short way," Bueckers said, proudly displaying her new shorts style.
She continued, "That's the house that DT built. Obviously she's one of the GOATs of the game, looking up to her since I was young, so it'll be crazy to be in that environment to see all the people she impacted."
Bueckers is set to return to the court in Wednesday night's matchup against the Mercury after missing a four-game stretch due to a concussion and a subsequent illness. Prior to her setback, the Wings guard was averaging 14.7 points and 6.7 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and also making some cool history in the process.
Last month, Taurasi told Ben Pickman ofThe Athletic that she expected Bueckers, the 2025 No. 1 pick who's coming off a dominant NCAA title win with the Huskies, to become the best player in the WNBA in due time.
Perhaps the very best way Bueckers could show her respect to her fellow UConn alumna is to live up to those bold words.