WNBA Power Rankings: Playoff-Seeding Race Is Coming Down to the Wire

The WNBA is back after a two-week hiatus for the FIBA Women’s World Cup, and things are heating up down the stretch. Playoff seeding is still up for grabs, with all eight teams jockeying for positioning.

The Valkyries are pushing the Lynx in the race for the No. 1 seed, with Golden State winning their first two games out of the break despite being without star Gabby Williams, who is recovering after leading France to a silver medal in Berlin. Minnesota, meanwhile, is clinging to the top seed, with Cheryl Reeve’s team trying to recenter after a 0–3 stretch around the FIBA recess.

A’ja Wilson, who has been dealing with back issues, skipped the FIBA tournament to take care of her body, and that decision appears to have benefited the Aces. The four-time MVP is rested and revitalized heading into the postseason, a scary proposition for the other playoff-bound teams.

A pair of Dream-Liberty matchups at Barclays Center also carries considerable playoff implications, with Atlanta beating New York in the first game and putting itself in a favorable position to lock down home-court advantage.

1. Golden State Valkyries

Previous ranking: 1

The Valkyries are sailing into the playoffs, with a favorable schedule to close out the regular season. They defeated the Fire and Storm last week, with Golden State holding its opponents to 66 and 57 points, respectively. The Valkyries are now one game back of the No. 1 seed, with two games left against the Fire and the Sparks. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Valkyries are heading into the playoffs with confidence—and a stingy defense.

2. Atlanta Dream

Previous ranking: 3

The Dream are one step closer to locking in the fourth seed and home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs after defeating the Liberty on Monday night, marking Atlanta’s fourth straight win. Deploying frustrating pressure, the Dream flustered the Liberty’s offense, with Sabrina Ionescu shooting 3-for-12 from the field. Meanwhile, Angel Reese put in work in an exciting matchup against Jonquel Jones, finishing with a double-double. Late-addition veteran DeWanna Bonner has been a real asset for Atlanta, too, adding 17 points and six rebounds off the bench against New York.

3. Las Vegas Aces

Previous ranking: 4

The FIBA break came at the right time for the Aces, with Wilson looking well-rested in Las Vegas’s back-to-back wins over the Storm, scoring 29 and 30 points, respectively. Yes, the NaLyssa Smith injury is a killer, but the Aces still have one of the best Big Three’s in the league, with Jackie Young (who scored 35 points on Thursday) and Chelsea Gray almost always elevating in the playoffs.

4. Minnesota Lynx

Previous ranking: 2

The Lynx blunted a rare three-game slide on Sunday, dropping 101 points in a blowout win over the Sun. That was after Minnesota stumbled in a 93–81 loss to the Liberty earlier in the week. Shooting 27% from three, the Lynx struggled mightily from beyond the arc and, on the other side of the floor, failed to contain an in-form Breanna Stewart, who finished the night with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Minnesota is now clinging to the No. 1 seed, with just one game separating the Lynx and Valkyries at the top of the standings.

5. New York Liberty

Previous ranking: 7

Breanna Stewart almost single-handedly willed the Liberty to victory over the Dream on Monday night, scoring 27 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. After a busy FIBA World Cup, Stewart got right back to work for New York, logging 27 points in a win against the Tempo and recording a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double in a victory over the Lynx. But Stewart can’t do it alone, and the Liberty’s bench struggled against Atlanta, scoring just eight points, well below the season average of 23.1 bench points per game.

6. Washington Mystics

Previous ranking: 8

Kiki Iriafen and Shakira Austin pack a powerful one-two punch, with the Mystics ranking second in the league in paint points per game (43.1). The duo had its way in Washington’s win over the Fever on Sunday, with Iriafen scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, and Austin finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Everything appears to be clicking at the right time for the Mystics, who head into the postseason with some serious momentum.

7. Dallas Wings

Previous ranking: 6

The Wings won six consecutive games before letting a lead slip away against the Mercury on Monday night. Paige Bueckers put up 30 points, seven assists, and five rebounds, but Dallas still lost 87–86 because of defensive lapses down the stretch. With Alanna Smith and Azzi Fudd out due to injury, the Wings’ margin for error is slim, and they can’t afford to let the foot off the gas in the fourth quarter.

8. Indiana Fever

Previous ranking: 5

The Fever’s top-ranked offense scored less than 100 points for the first time in four games in Sunday’s 93–77 loss to the Mystics. Shooting 6-for-22 from beyond the arc, Indiana’s firepower was lacking, even with Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell combining for 47 points. The team’s 10th-ranked defense remains a liability, and when shots aren’t falling, it can spell trouble.

9. Los Angeles Sparks

Previous ranking: 10

Nneka Ogwumike isn’t ready to ride off into the sunset quite yet, showing no signs of slowing down in the last WNBA games of her illustrious career. She finished with 20 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Sparks’ 105–84 win over the Fire. With the former champion and MVP set to retire at the end of the season, Los Angeles’s final two games will likely center on honoring Ogwumike.

10. Phoenix Mercury

Previous ranking: 13

This season has been a bit of a free fall for the Mercury after advancing to the WNBA Finals last season. On the bright side, Alyssa Thomas is still doing Alyssa Thomas things, recording her 23rd career regular-season triple-double in Phoenix’s loss to the Wings on Saturday. Kahelah Copper isn’t phoning it in either, leading the Mercury to victory over the Wings, scoring 31 points on Monday night.

11. Portland Fire

Previous ranking: 9

The Fire have lost four games in a row, and that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Portland currently has the fifth-best odds in the 2027 WNBA draft lottery in what should be a loaded class. The expansion side can hold its head high, exiting the season with a hungry fan base and a sturdy foundation to build on.

12. Chicago Sky

Previous ranking: 11

The Sky’s back-to-back blowout losses to the Mystics and Dream sting a little more, since Chicago can’t necessarily look to the upcoming draft for salvation. In the 2025 trade for Ariel Atkins, Washington received the right to swap 2027 first-round picks with the Sky. With Chicago out of contention and the Mystics in the playoffs, that could mean the Sky sending a lottery pick to a booming Washington side. Chicago’s baffling front-office moves continue to haunt this team.

13. Connecticut Sun

Previous ranking: 13

The Sun are not exactly closing out their Connecticut chapter on a high, falling to the Dream in an eye-popping 44-point defeat on Thursday, then losing to the Lynx on Sunday. All eyes are on the franchise’s move to Houston, with the team holding the best odds to claim the No. 1 pick in 2027.

14. Toronto Tempo

Previous ranking: 15

The Tempo are riding a six-game losing streak into the final week of the regular season. Toronto’s inaugural campaign lost considerable steam down the stretch, with injuries plaguing Sandy Brondello’s roster. The good news? The Tempo are in prime position for a top pick in the 2027 draft.

15. Seattle Storm

Previous ranking: 14

The Storm have lost four consecutive games and will likely finish the season 8–36 (unless they pull off the upset against the Wings in their final game of the year). But the kids are alright in Seattle, with the Storm’s youthful roster getting valuable minutes and experience under their belt. Flau’jae Johnson has continued to shine, logging 29 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals in the Storm’s loss to the Aces on Sunday.