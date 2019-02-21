WWE Superstar Roman Reigns to Address Ongoing Leukemia Battle on Raw

Reigns will discuss his health condition Monday night on Raw.

By Emily Caron
February 21, 2019

WWE superstar Roman Reigns (real name, Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his ongoing battle with leukemia on Monday, Feb. 25 on Raw, WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon announced on Thursday. 

The 33-year-old wrestler is currently on leave from the WWE. Reigns has been off television since he announced that his leukemia had returned and relinquished the Universal Championship title in October of 2018.

During his announcement last fall, Reigns told fans that he was first diagnosed with leukemia 11 years ago. He had been in remission since late 2008 before the cancer came back.

"Sometimes life throws you a curveball and right now the best thing for me to do is go home to focus on my family and my health," Reigns said in September.

Reigns quickly added that this was not a retirement speech.

"After I'm done whooping leukemia's ass once again, I'm coming back home," Reigns declared. 

Earlier this month it was announced that the wrestler will return to television this March as a guest star on Nickelodeon's Cousins For Life show

You May Like

More wrestling

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message