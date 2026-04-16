Kit Wilson Promises to CURSE Danhausen

Kate Wilson, what goes through your mind when you enter the curtain to start a match?

00, that's great.

Do you know what, uh, there are a couple of things.

First of all, I'm feeling.

I'm feeling positive and I'm feeling vibrant with energy, and that's, that's a big er thanks to my music, you know, my entrance music gives me the exact vibe I wanna put out into the world.

And then I'm kind of just thinking about what I've got going on in the ring, you know, er normally if my opponent is in the ring, you know, energy, big explosion, but then I'm focused on what the task is at hand, you know, I'm kind of thinking how toxic is this person and er how much I hate that.

I'm kind of channeling that anger.

What's more important to you, a great storyline or a great match?

For me, a great storyline, and I think.

I think you can have a great storyline and I think that creates multiple great matches, whereas I don't think necessarily it might work the other way around, it obviously can, but I think it lends itself more that we have a story that helps the matches.

So I'm a storyline guy.

And then also when you start thinking about pro wrestling, there's a lot of great superstars, which current superstar gets the best out of you?

Ohh, which.

I mean, at the moment.

MIZ, the Miz.

Yeah, he's uh and it's a lot of it's happening backstage, you don't even see it on screen but that man is getting a lot out of me.

I feel like I'm learning from him each time I'm with him.

er so shout out to Master, Inspire, zone in.

Now a couple of rapid fire questions here, it's mania Weekend.

Which surprise guest would give you the biggest pop if they showed up to Mania ?

Oh, I mean, they've done it before and they could do it again, but the Hardy Boys.

Well, it'll get me every time if they come back.

They can come back yearly and they get me.

Are they the goats, are they the goat tag team?

Yeah, they might be, yeah, they just might be.

Now you remember Tom Brady called out pro wrestling, he took a shot at you guys.

So one word to describe Tom Brady if he doesn't show up this weekend at WrestleMania.

Oh, can I beg and ask for two words?

Yes, not cute.

What about one word to describe Dominic Mysterio?

Toxic.

How about your athlete that you would most want to put your finishing move on, any athlete in the world.

Oh, any athlete in the world.

That is an interesting question.

er Mo Farah.

Speaking of, I know that you are English, World Cup's coming up.

Your prediction, does England get the World Cup?

Oh, do you know what, being an English man that now lives in America, there's nothing I'd love more than England coming to America, winning the World Cup, so yeah, let's go England to win.

Now Dan Han has become one of the biggest stars.

Looks like you don't agree with that, but I'm gonna ask you, which superstar would you want to see Dan Howison put a curse on next?

Oh, OK, well this is the thing, he's been cursing me a lot recently, so I don't like this man.

er I like him from a distance.

Who would like him to put a curse on?

He can curse himself.

Now that Kent is a fantastic idea.

Dan Han, do you know what?

Smackdown tomorrow, I'm gonna bring a mirror, I'll just mirror him so he curses me, it will bounce back at him.

Yeah , Dannhausen, you're gonna curse yourself, you dumb idiot.

Is there any current pro athlete that you would most want to tag team with, if you can draw it up, have a tag team partner, anyone in the world, who would be your tag team partner?

Oh, that's really interesting, pro athletes.

I will have to go with.

Oh, do you know, mm.

There is a, there is a man out there called Juji Mufu.

Uh, I don't know what calibrates him to become a pro athlete, but that man is a pro at many athletic endeavors.

Uh, he's a big guy on YouTube.

I think he'd be game for it.

Uh, my brother is a religious watcher, viewer and fan of his, and I've seen him through that, so , uh, yeah, I'd want him by my side.

And is there any celebrity right now out of everybody that you would say is currently the most toxic?

It's an easy one for me, er, there's a Grammy Award winning artist I just had a couple of er shoulder rubs with recently.

Jelly Roll, you are toxic.